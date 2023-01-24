Emmaus MLK 1

Bob Gregory-Bjorklund directs the First UCC Spirit Voices & Friends at Emmaus Church during the community celebration on Jan. 16. (Photo courtesy of Mar Valdecantos)
Susan Quinnell, Pastor Abe Johnson and Rob Ryden stand behind Vicki Dilley as she accepts the Human Rights Award on behalf of Emmaus Church. (Photo courtesy of Mar Valdecantos)
Members of the Northfield community celebrated MLK Jr. at Emmaus Church on Jan. 16. (Photo courtesy of Mar Valdecantos)
Bridgewater Elementary School principal Nancy Antoine speaks at the MLK Jr. Community Celebration. (Photo courtesy of Mar Valdecantos)

Emmaus Church of Northfield received this year's Human Rights Award from the city. The award was presented at a community celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 16 at Emmaus Church.

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

