...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
1 of 4
Bob Gregory-Bjorklund directs the First UCC Spirit Voices & Friends at Emmaus Church during the community celebration on Jan. 16. (Photo courtesy of Mar Valdecantos)
Emmaus Church of Northfield received this year's Human Rights Award from the city. The award was presented at a community celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 16 at Emmaus Church.
The 7 p.m. ceremony celebrated the city's welcoming and inclusive communities and featured performances by the Arcadia African Drummers Ensemble and music performed by First UCC Spirit Voices and Friends.
Adam Wale, Human Rights Committee chair, welcomed the audience, while Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell and Pastor Abe Johnson of Emmaus Church offered greetings. Lucy Miron, presented the Land Acknowledgement Statement.
Professor DAniel Williams, PhD, associate professor at Carleton College and St. Catherine University delivered the keynote speech. Mar Valdecantos presented the Human Rights Award to Emmaus Church staff.
"When I announced the award, it was a great moment for me to share with everybody that Emmaus is not only being open to host neighbors from (Viking Terrace trailer park) now, because of all the issues faced by the community, following the sale of the place, but the church has been doing this all along," said Valdecantos.
She continued, "I mentioned that my organization, Rice County Neighbors United, has been welcomed to meet at the church for years. I mentioned how the City ID happened in many meetings held at the church, and ever since, many more meetings and other initiatives have found their home at a church that is a great neighbor on the north side of town, an area neglected and segregated. They have also been helping in housing issues for years and knew to help when the help was needed."
The award is presented each year to an individual or organization in Northfield that has worked for the advancement of the human rights in the area. Members of the Human Rights Commission do not make nominations, but rather there is an open invitation to the community to nominate people, Valdecantos said.
Throughout the program, English and Spanish interpretation was provided by Francisco Gaytan.