Bob Gregory-Bjorklund directs the First UCC Spirit Voices & Friends at Emmaus Church during the community celebration on January 16. (Photo courtesy of Mar Valdecantos)

Emmaus Church of Northfield received this year's Human Rights Award from the City of Northfield. The award was presented at a community celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on January 16 at Emmaus Church.

Bridgewater Elementary School principal Nancy Antoine speaks at the MLK Jr. Community Celebration. (Photo courtesy of Mar Valdecantos)
Susan Quinnell, Pastor Abe Johnson and Rob Ryden stand behind Vicki Dilley as she accepts the Human Rights Award on behalf of Emmaus Church. (Photo courtesy of Mar Valdecantos)
Members of the Northfield community celebrated MLK Jr. at Emmaus Church on January 16. (Photo courtesy of Mar Valdecantos)

