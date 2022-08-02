The city of Northfield is no longer part of the lawsuit by former Northfield Hospital + Clinics employees over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The federal lawsuit is continuing, though, against the hospital and clinic system.
The lawsuit was filed by former NH+C employees who were fired or say they were forced to resign after they were denied religious or medical exemptions to the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement. Some also say they were then denied payment for their unused vacation time. The hospital denies any wrongdoing.
A federal judge dismissed many of the claims made in the lawsuit filed in November. But attorneys for the former employees have refiled several of the claims with new arguments.
The city of Northfield owns the hospital and system of clinics in Northfield, Faribault, Lonsdale, Kenyon, Farmington and Lakeville.
Attorney Alex Beck, who is representing the employees, said they believed the city should be held responsible, along with NH+C. But the judge’s May dismissal indicated it “would be very difficult to sue the city,” Beck said.
In hopes of making the lawsuit progress to trial more quickly, Beck said he and the employees decided to focus on NH+C as the sole defendant when they refiled their claim.
No trial date has yet been set. Attorneys for the city had filed a motion seeking the judge to order the city be dismissed from the case. A now moot hearing on that request scheduled for October has been canceled.
In response to an invitation to comment on the city’s dismissal, attorney John Ursu said: “The city is pleased with the result and thinks it speaks for itself.”
Exemptions, vacation pay at issue
The lawsuit doesn’t challenge the hospital system’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement instituted last August. It alleges the hospital failed to make federally required medical and religious exemptions.
The lawsuit claims NH+C failed to accommodate employees’ “sincerely-held religious beliefs and disabling health conditions” and issued blanket denials of exemption requests.
The requests for exemptions came from doctors, nurses and other employees who cited religious objections, or were pregnant, had cancer, migraines and other conditions and were worried the vaccines would worsen their conditions, the lawsuit says.
“The hospital took the position that any accommodation would automatically constitute an ‘undue burden’ and/or a ‘direct threat, even in situations where an employee was working at home,” the latest lawsuit filing claims. “All of the exemption denials were issued using the same form letter.”
NH+C said in its response it “evaluated requests for accommodation and exemptions on a case-by-case, anonymous basis.”
The lawsuit claims NH+C violated federal and state laws prohibiting discrimination based on religion or disability.
The lawsuit also claims failure to pay wages and breach of contract, because some unvaccinated employees who quit or were fired did not receive compensation for their accrued paid time off.
NH+C policy states employees who resign voluntarily with proper notice will be compensated for their accrued time. The plaintiffs claim an email from human resources informed that employees who are terminated over the vaccine requirement also would receive payment for their unused time off.
The hospital’s written response confirms some employees did not receive vacation compensation, but “denies any obligation” to provide those payouts.
Attorneys for NH+C are asking the judge to dismiss all of the employees’ remaining claims. Their written response to the lawsuit denies any liability for a number of legal reasons, and it claims its actions “were reasonably necessary for the operation of NH+C’s business, based on a proper purpose and legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons, in compliance will all applicable provisions of law.”