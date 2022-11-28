City of Northfield public works operators spent much of Monday putting the finishing touches on transforming downtown streets from autumnal leaves to winter snowflakes. 

snowflake9.JPG

City of Northfield public works operators Jason Schultz and Eric Schweisthal tag-teamed the decoration work from the ground, as Dave Hoban added the seasonal touches to downtown light poles in the hydraulic lift. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
snowflake7.JPG

High up in the hydraulic basket, City of Northfield public works operator Dave Hoban installs a lighted snowflake and hangs a blue holiday banner to the light pole at 7th and Water Streets Monday morning. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)  

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments