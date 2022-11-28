...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near
Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake WI.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact both the mornings and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter Storm Warnings may be issued if
confidence increases in having snowfall totals in excess of 6
inches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
High up in the hydraulic basket, City of Northfield public works operator Dave Hoban installs a lighted snowflake and hangs a blue holiday banner to the light pole at 7th and Water Streets Monday morning. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
City of Northfield public works operators Jason Schultz and Eric Schweisthal tag-teamed the decoration work from the ground, as Dave Hoban added the seasonal touches to downtown light poles in the hydraulic lift. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)