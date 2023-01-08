The first meeting of the new year of the Northfield City Council Jan. 3, which lasted more than three hours, covered a wide range of topics, and generated a lot of discussion. It was a sort of baptism of fire for two newly elected councilors.
The first order of business in the council's first meeting of 2023 was to administer the oath of office to new councilors Kathleen Holmes and Davin Sokup.
Representing Ward 1, Holmes succeeds temporary seat holder Sean Allen, who was appointed to the position for six months after Suzie Nakasian, a three-term councilor, retired in July.
Assuming the at-large seat is Sokup, who becomes the first openly trans man to hold public office in Greater Minnesota. Councilor Clarice Grabau, who previously held the at-large seat, chose not to run for re-election to the council and instead ran unsuccessfully for the local state Senate seat.
Also taking the oath of office was three-term councilor and downtown business owner Jessica Peterson White, who serves Northfield’s Ward 4 and was re-elected in November.
New president pro-tem
Councilor George Zuccolotto was unanimously elected as the council's president pro-tem for 2023. Zuccolotto, who represents Northfield's Ward 3, was first elected to the council in 2020. His term expires Dec. 31, 2024.
Councilor Zuccolotto is currently involved with the Council City Employment Committee, Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals. His father serves as the president of the Viking Terrace Residents Association.
Park and Recreation CIP study
City Engineer David Bennett and Pam Anderson, of JLG Architects, presented a review of the parks and existing space plan that was enhanced by a vigorous community engagement process that included online and in person open houses.
The feedback compiled from these sessions that often started with the collection of dot voting priorities and concluded with "great discussions," afforded several valuable takeaways. Northfield is fortunate to have one park and playground within a 10-minute walk of every neighborhood.
That said, the access to multiple parks was not evenly distributed to persons living in minority-populated areas of the city.
More feedback showed the community wants indoor recreation facilities, a splash pad, an improved ice rink, recreation areas for older adults, more restroom facilities in parks and outdoor areas that enhanced natural resources.
The community input came from 942 survey responses and 465 additional comments. Areas with higher priority included Bridge Square, FiftyNorth, Riverwalk, Central Park and Memorial Park. Over 70-80% of the respondents supported funding new park improvements, with those aged 55 and older supporting a bond referendum.
Bennett and Anderson said the price tag could be as much as $77 million for the package of indoor and outdoor improvements.
"People value their parks," said Anderson.
Bennett said the timeline would possibly include a local sales tax implemented in 2023 and a ballot item likely to be voted on in 2024.
"Now that the plan is accepted, our team is in place, we'd like to explore community partnership to see how we can best bring the costs down," said Bennett.
City Administrator Ben Martig added that maximizing relationships with the school district, YMCA, FiftyNorth and other organizations would likely lead to finding more partnerships.
Councilor Brad Ness said he's all for this plan. Councilor Zuccolotto, who seconded Ness' motion to approve, reminded the council to keep the north side of the city in mind.
"Despite the big price tag, I hope we can find creative ways to meet the needs of our residents," he said.
Councilor Holmes asked if maintenance was figured into the price. Bennett answered they would take a hard look at what needed to be replaced versus maintained.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell asked if the new developments contained recreational features. Bennett answered that, yes, there were new parks included in the new developments.
In a voice vote, the council unanimously approved the new Park and Recreation Capital Investment Plan.
Other action items
The Contented Cow was granted a new liquor license effective in 2023. New owner Michael Morris, who is in the process of buying the beloved British Pub from longtime owner Norm Butler, introduced himself to the council.
"Northfield's Main Street may be called Division, but our heart lies on Union Street," said Morris.
Longtime Contented Cow owner Norm Butler said the state liquor licensing transactions usually take two weeks after council approval.
A few community members addressed the council on behalf of the transition of ownership of the Cow. Lindsay Ness said Morris has enormous passion and knowledge of the food and beverage industry.
"I love to see the next generation of bar owners flourish and grow," said Ness.
Jake Moford, who helped Morris develop the lounge area at Reunion, said that, under his friend's management, "The Cow will re-establish its foothold and grow in downtown Northfield."
As the last item of business before adjourning the three-hour-plus meeting, the council also heard the first reading of a new fire prevention and protection ordinance brought forward by Northfield's new permanent Fire Chief Tom Nelson.