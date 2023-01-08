The first meeting of the new year of the Northfield City Council Jan. 3, which lasted more than three hours, covered a wide range of topics, and generated a lot of discussion. It was a sort of baptism of fire for two newly elected councilors.

2023 City Council.jpeg

The Northfield City Council posed for a photo before Tuesday's meeting. From left: Jessica Peterson White, Jami Reister, Mayor Rhonda Pownell, George Zuccolotto, Brad Ness, Kathleen Holmes and Davin Sokup. (Photo courtesy of the city of Northfield)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments