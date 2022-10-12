On Oct. 4, the Northfield City Council approved a resolution setting fees related to the sale of edible cannabinoid products effective Nov. 1.
Licenses must be renewed annually and are good from Aug. 1 through July 31 of the following year. The fee for the license is $1,500. The first license would be prorated for the remaining nine months, Nov. 1 through July 31, 2023, to $1,125. New applicants will pay $500 for a background check. The council also approved fines and penalties for violations.
Currently, there are three business within Northfield that sell edible cannabinoid products.
Over the summer, the state of Minnesota passed a new law allowing consumers age 21 and older to purchase edible products that contain THC derived from hemp, beginning July 1. Products must contain no more than 5 milligrams of THC per serving, with a maximum of 50 mg of THC allowed per package.
The state law doesn’t include retail licensing regulations, leaving retail licensing and its enforcement to local authorities, if they so choose to regulate the sale.
In September, the Northfield City Council amended the City Code to add language around the sale of edible cannabinoid products, which follows similar regulations around state regulated liquor and tobacco.
The full ordinance can be found under Chapter 30, Article III of the city code and can be viewed on the city’s website at northfieldmn.gov/code. More information on the licenses can be found at northfieldmn.gov/Licenses.
Any business owner/operator interested in selling edible cannabinoid products within Northfield should contact the city clerk.
