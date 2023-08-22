butterfly 4

Katy Gillespie shows family members a monarch display. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Minnesota Master Naturalist Katy Gillespie described the yearly journey monarch butterflies make every November to the high elevations of Mexico. She told a group of Nerstrand Big Woods State Park on Saturday that many Mexico natives believe the monarch migration, which often coincides with the Day of the Dead, are actually souls returning home.

Minnesota Master Naturalist Katy Gillespie, who studies the life cycle of monarchs, shows chrysalises during a presentation Saturday at Nerstrand Big Woods State Park. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Katy Gillespie shows a monarch caterpillar during her Nerstrand talk. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Many audience members had studied monarchs and milkweed in school. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Owen Callahan and Andrew Mosher gently handle a monarch Saturday at Nerstrand Big Woods State Park. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Nerstrand Big Woods State Park volunteer coordinator Diana Hering holds monarchs during Katy Gillespie's talk. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
  

