Northfield celebrated the 14th perennial Earth Day with a mix of workshops, concerts, lectures and activities.

First United Church of Christ was the headquarters for the City's 14th annual celebration of Earth Day this year. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Northfield Public Library opened its bookmobile doors to Earth Day celebrants. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Tie dye was one activity enjoyed by young and old Earth Day celebrants. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Many people admired and inspected the line of electric cars parked at First UCC. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

