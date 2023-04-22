Northfield celebrated the 14th perennial Earth Day with a mix of workshops, concerts, lectures and activities.
Saturday's chilly temperatures and spotty rain showers forced the cancelation of some events and prompted the rest to move inside Northfield First United Church of Christ.
Event planner Mary Jo Cristofaro said the morning events, mostly family friendly workshops which included tree planting in the arb, water conservation, composting, indigo dyeing, an Emerald Ash Borer lecture and free yoga.
The afternoon activities kicked off at 1 p.m. with performances by local musicians, kids activities, a display of electric vehicles, church hallways lined with eco exhibitors, local market venders and featured speakers. A food truck and the bookmobile were also parked in the church lot at 300 Union St.
Inside, the list of Saturday afternoon music and speakers included Peter Wyckoff, Assistant Commissioner of MN Dept. of Commerce, Climate/Environment-focused Legislation; Kathy Zeman on the Local Foodshed, the Key to Surviving The Next Chaotic Whatever; Erica Zweifel speaking about Local Zero Waste Initiatives and their Carbon Impacts; Sam Quackenbush, Chief of Staff, Novel Energy Solutions addressing Local Community Solar and Onsite Solar Projects; Martha Larson and Bruce Anderson, EQC, who delivered an city update on the Climate Action Plan initiatives.
To end the afternoon's events, local music and the Big Woods Movement Collective wrapped up the celebration.