A man allegedly fled from Farmington police, crashed into a Northfield apartment building, then assaulted a Farmington police officer.
The pursuit entered the city of Northfield around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Northfield Police Department.
The fleeing driver reportedly crashed into the front of the apartment building at 710 Highway 3 North.
The suspect ran through the building then into the adjacent building at 720 Highway 3, where he allegedly injured a police officer who tried to arrest him.
Additional officers from Farmington and Northfield arrived and the suspect also attempted to assault them as he was taken into custody, according to the news release.
The injured Farmington officer was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
The suspect was taken to Northfield Hospital for an evaluation. The Dakota County Jail roster on Wednesday lists a Victor Manuel Cruz Puentes who was arrested by the Farmington Police Department in Northfield on suspicion of fleeing police, property damage, assault and obstructing the legal process.
The apartment building sustained structural damage, according to the Northfield news release. Several residents were moved to alternative housing by the building owner until a structural assessment and repairs can be made.