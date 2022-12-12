A Northfield man is accused of having child pornography and recording a naked neighbor without her consent.
A Northfield man is accused of having child pornography and recording a naked neighbor without her consent.
Brenton Russel Emery, 36, was charged with felony counts of possessing and disseminating child pornography and gross misdemeanor interfering with the privacy of a minor on Friday in Rice County District Court.
Last month the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported someone at Emery’s address had uploaded videos and photographs containing child pornography to an instant messaging app.
A Northfield Police investigator obtained warrants to collect and examine electronic devices that belonged to Emery, according to a court complaint.
The investigator allegedly found videos containing child pornography on a messaging app.
On an external hard drive the investigator found multiple videos of a naked woman in a bedroom seen through the windows of a residence that appeared to be across the street from Emery’s residence. A male voice that the investigator believed sounded similar to Emery could be heard in the videos, the charges say.
The investigator identified and contacted the woman in the videos and she said she did not give consent to being recorded.
Emery was arrested and released on $5,000 bail and an order to make a first court appearance on Dec. 14.
