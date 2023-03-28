A Northfield man allegedly was caught trying to mail over 3,000 tablets of cocaine.
Edward Evan Lasley, 44, was charged with felony counts of drug sales and drug possession Friday in Rice County District Court.
The owner of Graphic Mailbox in Northfield reported he was suspicious about 18 packages a man had dropped off on Thursday. The owner said he opened one package that the sender claimed was beads and found it actually contained pink pills.
The packages were seized by Northfield Police and turned over to the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, according to a court complaint. A task force agent tested a pill from the open package and it reportedly contained cocaine.
Lasley was arrested after he returned to the business. He reportedly asked the arresting officer to retrieve medication from his vehicle. Those pills later were found to contain fentanyl, according to the charges.
Agents estimated there were over 3,400 pills in the seized packages. They tested one pill from each package and they all were cocaine, the charges allege.
Lasley reportedly told a task force agent he made a deal to distribute the pills with someone he corresponded with on a messaging app. He said the person reported to work for a pharmaceutical company and he knows the person only as “Alles.”
Lasley reportedly said he received packages labeled as candy and breath mints, along with shipping supplies.
He was instructed to mail the packages from a kiosk and use a Faribault address as the return address. Property records show the address he was instructed to use is a vacant lot.
Lasely reportedly admitted he suspected he was doing something illegal. He reportedly said he thought the pink pills were erectile dysfunction medication and he suspected the pills of multiple colors were fentanyl.
Bail was set Friday at at least $100,000. Lasley remained in the Rice County Jail as of Tuesday. He’ll make a first court appearance on May 23.