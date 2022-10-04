A Northfield couple are facing felony charges after methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription pills allegedly were found during a traffic stop. Most of the drugs allegedly were found in a bag with a D.A.R.E. logo, for the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program taught in elementary schools. Both suspects have other pending drug charges.
Clifton Kennith Montanye, 41, and Megan Jean Edwards, 44, were charged Monday in Rice County District Court with felony counts of drug sales and possession.
A Rice County Sheriff’s deputy ran the license plate of a vehicle at Bagley Avenue and 90th Street W., just west of Northfield, on Sept. 30, because it's an intersection known for drug activity, according to the court complaint. Edwards owns the vehicle and had a warrant for failing to appear at an August court hearing for violating bail conditions on a pending drug possession charge in Blue Earth County.
As the deputy initiated a traffic stop, the vehicle pulled into a driveway on Baker Avenue. Both occupants got out and reportedly were acting oddly, making the deputy suspect they were trying to keep him away from the vehicle.
The deputy patted down Montanye and felt a pill bottle in a pocket. Montanye reportedly said he sometimes carries pills for his headaches, then changed the subject when asked further about the pill bottle.
Montanye said he needed to check in with his probation officer. He is out on bond on a pending felony drug charge filed in Steele County in May.
Edwards told the deputy “everything” in the vehicle belonged to her. Montanye said the only thing in the vehicle that belonged to him was a bottle of soda.
A K9 was summoned and smelled drugs in the vehicle, promoting a search. Inside a locked bag with a D.A.R.E. logo, a deputy allegedly found two baggies with a collective 13 grams of methamphetamine, four muscle relaxer pills and a smaller bag with a lock. In the other bag there allegedly was two baggies with a total of 116 grams of meth, a digital scale and another bag. In that bag allegedly were six baggies with 168 grams of meth total, a bag with 34 grams of marijuana, and a bag with 36 grams of an “unknown red crystal-like substance.”
Inside another bag in the vehicle a deputy allegedly found two bags with nearly 20 grams of suspected meth, 19 unknown pills and a large knife in a sheath.
When Montanye was arrested and searched, he allegedly had a small amount of meth and keys for the padlocks on the bags that contained the drugs.
Montanye and Edwards were both arrested and remained in the Rice County Jail as of Tuesday morning. Bail for both was set at $25,000 with conditions or $50,000 without.
