Big-band-style Celtic music is coming to Northfield, along with native daughter Laura MacKenzie.
MacKenzie, who has deep roots here, is producing a special concert at Amory Square on Oc. 21 featuring her music ensemble, Brass Lassie.
“I used to go to dances as a teenager at the Armory,” MacKenzie said. “I’m quite attached to downtown since my parents had a gift store there for 25 years. It was a second home to me.”
MacKenzie, whose grandfather Kenneth was a three-term mayor of Northfield, started playing flute as a fourth grader at Washington Elementary School. She remembers the band practiced in the school’s dank, cold basement.
She continued to study flute with Jim Anderson, and in high school with Russell Pesola. After graduating in 1969, MacKenzie left Northfield to study in Wisconsin, where she was a double major in classical music and anthropology at Beloit College.
She said she didn’t discover her Scottish roots until, during her Beloit years, she spent four months working in the traditional music archives at the University of Edinburgh School of Scottish Studies. Through the plethora of field recordings, she became enamored with Gaelic speakers, pipers, fiddlers and traditional singers.
Northfield historian Susan Hvistendahl writes, in a detailed chapter on MacKenzie in her book “Historic Happenings, Volume One,” that the Minnesotan was introduced to classical music called pibroch after meeting an elderly piper who introduced her to marches, reels and jigs.
“I was enthralled with my lessons and I loved it so much that I went back to Beloit and wanted to dedicate my recital to this pipe major, George Stoddart,” she told Hvistendahl.
After learning Gaelic, MacKenzie now performs most vocals in the founding language of Scotland. Today, she performs pan-Celtic culture on flutes, whistles, bagpipes, concertina and vocals.
“It’s a beautiful language, but quite guttural,” she said.
Her current band, Brass Lassie, was the opening act of this year’s Vintage Band Festival. MacKenzie said she’s excited to once again bring Brass Lassie, a nine-member ensemble band, back to Northfield.
“This is a dream come true,” she said. “I love this band and this style of music. It’s not rock and roll, pop or blues. This is traditional Celtic sound.”
