When cast members starring in the new musical of “The Defeat of Jesse James” walked in the Northfield Historical Society gift shop Friday morning, they were immediately drawn to the revolving postcard rack featuring some of their character’s actual faces.
Sean Allen, NHS interim director, gave each actor a free postcard, which thrilled the visitors.
“James was a looker,” joked actor James Ramlet. “No wonder he got in trouble.”
The new musical imagines the year is 1876, and it is the last gig for Jesse James: a one-night only farewell concert, starring America’s most notorious desperado. The story, which tracks Jesse James’ dramatic rise and fall, comes with a musical score that mixes Honky Tonk Cabaret with a Wild West Show. The original work was written by playwright Jeffrey Hatcher and composer/lyricist Chan Poling, or Hatchling, as they were nicknamed after collaborating on “Glensheen.”
Adam Qualls, who stars as James, the “desperado,” was delighted with his visit to Northfield, which he called “quite moving.”
“Hearing about the courage of Northfield’s citizens left me with a lump in my throat,” said Qualls. “Our guide, Dick, really conveyed the urgency, heroism and tragedy of that day. It made me so much more invested in honoring the real-life events and people we’re portraying on stage.”
Qualls said the finicky April weather created some obstacles to their visit, but not enough to prevent the cast from experiencing a bit of downtown.
“Northfield was lovely. We had snow, sleet, heavy wind and then, sunshine again, all in a couple of hours, so we didn’t walk around as much as we wanted,” he said. “But we had some terrific sandwiches at Hogan Brothers across the street, and visited a charming antique shop there on Division, too. I will definitely be attending the Defeat of Jesse James Days in September, and hopefully some cast mates will join me.”
Jen Burleigh-Bentz, who plays Bill Chadwell, Kitty, Allen Pinkerton, Ensemble, said her visit to Northfield offered her so much information, particularly “about the James Gang, about the timing of the raid, about the ‘vibe’ of the raid and that most certainly is now in my head as we perform the Defeat of Jesse James…as I play numerous men that were in the gang, hearing about their ultimate fate and where their love/loyalties seemed to lie, it informs each gent in a different way.”
Another cast member, Sasha Andreev, who plays Clell Miller, Robert Ford, Ensemble, explained that despite having lived in Minnesota for almost two decades he had never taken the time to explore Northfield.
Andreev said that the opportunity to physically explore the space in which this event took place was incredibly helpful for him as an actor. “Seeing the bank interior and the street outside it and getting an understanding of how the timeline of events transpired, has made it much easier to find myself “in the moment” on stage as we play out the raid,” he said. “Knowing where my character was physically situated, and where he ended at the end, which was (spoiler alert) shot dead, brings a certain grounding that I wouldn’t have without the site visit.”
Besides the tour, Andreev said visiting a few Division Street shops and eating at Hogan Brothers were definite highlights.
“We loved experiencing the bustle of a vibrant small town,” said Andreev. “I look forward to visiting again when the weather is better, and certainly when Defeat of Jesse James Days take place to relive the moments of the town’s triumph over the gang.”
Burleigh-Bentz said she was “very grateful for the detailed information that Dick and his book offered.”
“We loved Hogan Brothers and I adore shopping in kitchen stores and vintage/antique stores, so I will be back to frequent more of Northfield’s lovely establishments,” she said.