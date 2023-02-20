A decade of student-led protests and activism at Carleton College finally paid off.

Carleton Divest 3.JPG

Divest Carleton students feel the Carleton Board of Trustees put financial interests of the school above their future on the planet. (Photo courtesy of Divest Carleton)
Carleton Divest 4.JPG

A student-led protest by Divest Carleton is the meeting spot for dozens of Carleton students on Feb. 4. (Photo courtesy of Divest Carleton)
Carleton Divest 2.JPG

"Climate justice is racial justice," reads the sign of one Divest Carleton protestor. (Photo courtesy of Divest Carleton)
Carleton Divest 1.JPG

A march on Feb. 4 around the campus of Carleton College was organized by Divest Carleton. (Photo courtesy of Divest Carleton)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments