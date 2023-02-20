A decade of student-led protests and activism at Carleton College finally paid off.
On Feb. 9, Carleton President Alison Byerly and Chair of the Board of Trustees Wally Weitz announced the board voted to "eliminate all direct holdings of fossil-fuel companies" in the school's endowment fund and will liquidate indirect holdings by 2030.
While students are celebratory, some are unsatisfied with the speed at which the decision was made.
Byerly's and Weitz's statement acknowledged the input from faculty, alumni and students, which they said was appreciated. The decision comes after a long clash between the Board of Trustees and a selection of Carleton students, alumni, faculty and staff.
The battle began in January 2013, when the trustees stated "Carleton does not have a policy of divesting (from fossil fuels), or of supporting divesting." A few months later, Divest Carleton was formed.
The student-led protest and activism group was in agreement with more than half of Carleton students, according to a 2013 survey by the Carleton Responsible Investment Committee. About a quarter of staff, faculty and alumni agreed.
By 2016, another survey indicated that about 70% of students, alumni, faculty and staff supported some form of divestment from fossil fuels. Over the next seven years, the conversation surrounding divestment largely lost its steam.
However, in 2022, a sit-in and other protests by a new generation of Divest Carleton students brought the conversation to the forefront once again.
This time, things were different. And the final result was Carleton joining hundreds of its peer institutions in divesting from fossil fuels.
Board's decision
Ultimately, it was the board's decision on whether to divest, and the statement from Byerly and Weitz indicated the issue was not taken lightly.
“Carleton has grappled for some time with the difficult question of whether to join the many peer colleges and universities that have expressed their commitment to sustainability through divestment from fossil fuels,” Byerly and Weitz wrote in a message to the Carleton community. “The Board of Trustees has recognized the tension between two competing values: the desire to strengthen Carleton’s endowment, so that it can continue to support the mission of the college, and the belief that the college should not derive profit from fossil fuel companies whose primary business contributes to the climate change that threatens our students’ futures.”
In the explanation for its decision, the college leaders leaned into the decisions made by other colleges to do the same.
“Carleton’s action is part of the culture change that we know will be needed to successfully combat climate change," the Byerly and Weitz wrote. "We look forward to continuing to work with the entire Carleton community to promote sustainability in both education and practice, and appreciate your support of the college’s efforts to ensure that our students are prepared to approach the challenges of the future with knowledge, purpose, resilience and hope.”
The statement also noted that "The Carleton endowment’s allocation to oil and gas investments has steadily declined over the past three years and, as of January 2023, stood at approximately 5% of the endowment — a value that will immediately decrease as a result of the board’s action. The college will also gradually eliminate private funds that focus exclusively on oil and gas extraction in a prudent manner that is consistent with an overarching emphasis on fiduciary responsibility.
"Due to the illiquid nature of these funds, the college anticipates that the remaining investments will decline over the next four to five years and will be fully liquidated by 2030."
The endowment supports 30% of college operations, including financial aid.
Vote reaction
While members of Divest Carleton were quick to celebrate the vote, there was some lingering frustration. Divest member Mitch Porter said it took too much time for divestment to happen.
"I think we are a little frustrated that it's taken this long," he said. "It's had to come after nearly a decade of continual pressure and organizing by students, to make what should be a relatively simple moral decision about what our school is willing to stand for, in terms of the future of our planet and the future of its students."
He also noted the board failed to divest from the military-industrial complex or private prisons.
"We are appreciative that the board is on par with our peer institutions, in terms of a timeline for divestment," he said. "But quite frankly, the approach that a lot of other schools have taken (don't speak to) the urgency of the climate crisis. Even though a seven-year timeline is the fastest in Minnesota, that's not the kind of timeline that's really going to speak to the urgency of how much we really need to address this issue."
He stressed that this was the "bare minimum" the board could do. He also added that Carleton College, the self-described "leader in environmental sustainability," was "one of the last major liberal arts" and "one of the last big schools in Minnesota" to vote for divestment.
Still, a Divest press release noted the history of student protests at Carleton, which resulted in divestment from apartheid in Africa in the '90s and the addressing of systemic racism in 2020.
The press release also included comment from Divest member Eva Hadjiyanis, who expressed her frustration about the "unelected board members" who "fly to Carleton three times a year to meet behind closed doors."
"We will not praise the board as leaders, simply because they finally voted to divest," Hadjiyanis said.