The emotion was raw from 22-year-old Dallas native Diana De La Paz, as she read out her carefully composed words during a protest on the Carleton College campus Oct. 29.
“For nearly six figures, you promised to offer an education of the highest quality, to nurture my dreams and to make me statistically happier,” De La Paz said. ”You failed. You expected a first-generation student to understand the complexities of a system you have reaped the benefit of for centuries. You let me wander your 200 acres aimlessly and alone.”
Carleton College Board of Trustees member Nicholas Puzak interrupted her. “That’s great. That’s great,” he said, as he waved his hand.
De La Paz read her piece during a student-led occupation of the Weitz Center for Creativity. Although her specific reasons for joining Divest stemmed from her own experience at the school, she stood with her classmates calling for greater diversity on the Board of Trustees and a move away from fossil fuels.
Her impassioned speech helped draw attention to the students’ causes, with a video going mini-viral online — seen by thousands, including parents and alumni.
Another member of the board, Alison von Klemperer, and Carleton Dean of Students Carolyn Livingston stood next to Puzak as De La Paz spoke, but rather than interjecting, they only listened. Livingston later reached out to De La Paz, but the latter said her attempts to continue the conversation have since gone unanswered.
The protest was merely one instance of an ongoing battle between Divest and Carleton’s Board of Trustees and administration.
Divest demands
The protest took place at the Weitz Center for Creativity, where tents and homemade signs were sprawled across the walls. Over 15% of the student body and many alumni are members of Divest, a student-led protest and activism group.
De La Paz said Divest feels the Board of Trustees shouldn’t be nominated by other members. De La Paz and other students said they would like to see democratic elections, so the students have a say in who’s on the board.
The Investment Committee, a subcommittee of the Board of Trustees comprised of CEOs, presidents and senior advisors of various investment and consulting companies, continued their meetings through the last weekend of October. The meetings were upstairs in the Weitz Center, forcing them to walk by the protest each day.
In these meetings, among other things, they discussed how they’ll allocate the school’s $1.9 billion endowment to various industries, which the Divest members say is the driving reason for their organization. Endowments aren’t taxed, a fact that Republican lawmakers recently changed for some schools.
Divest was formed eight years ago with the mission of convincing the board to divest from the fossil fuel industry. They say about $50 million of the endowment is invested into the industry, which they say contradicts the school’s stance on climate change.
This sit-in by the students comes 21 years after the board endorsed the school’s statement, claiming “to be a model of stewardship for the environment by incorporating ideals of sustainability.”
The board said it was going to vote to divest the fossil fuel funds sometime this fall. The vote was delayed, and Divest members said this isn’t the first time.
Divest member Carsten Finholt said he’d like to know more about the investment portfolio of the college, but that is kept private.
While they’d planned to occupy the Weitz Center until Carleton President Alison Byerly confirms the board’s vote for divestment this winter, they were removed by campus police. If they vote to divest, it would satisfy the petition of nearly 4,000 students and alums, but Divest won’t stop there.
“I think there are several board members who are under the illusion that divestment is the only issue,” Finholt said. “Or that, by voting to divest, they can continue business as normal afterward. That’s not going to happen.”
Response
When asked for clarification on the investment portfolio, Byerly pointed out that, in FY2022, the school will invest 4.9% of the endowment into the oil and gas industry, which comes out to $58.3 million. She also pointed out the purpose of an endowment.
“An endowment’s purpose is to provide a permanent source of income for a college,” Byerly said. “At Carleton, the endowment provides approximately 25% of the operating budget. That means that even students and families paying the full price that we charge are receiving an education that actually costs 25% more than that to provide.”
In FY2021, the school put 1.2% of the investment fund into renewable energy and 3.5% into oil and gas. Renewable energy had a higher return on investment than oil and gas last year, but Byerly said that the industry is doing better this fiscal year, so they upped their investment.
She also said that members of the board are chosen via nomination by the other board members, which she noted is standard at most colleges and universities. That isn’t the only thing that’s standard for colleges with endowments.
All across the United States, student-led groups with the same mission as Divest have popped up. Some have even gotten schools to stop funding fossil fuels, like Harvard University did last year. Most haven’t.
Some members of Congress are currently working on legislation to force colleges to be more transparent about their endowment practices, but they face an uphill battle. The Associated Press previously requested breakdowns of 50 colleges’ endowment investments, none of which were fully transparent, even the publicly funded schools.
Asked if the school would consider implementing democracy for their Board of Trustees, Byerly said there are other positions at Carleton that are elected democratically.
“We took an important step in that regard at this last meeting by inviting the Carleton Student Association president to attend the board business meeting and offer a report on students’ interests and concerns,” Byerly said. “We recognize the need for more opportunities for students to get to know trustees and vice versa, and we’re talking about ways to accomplish that. As Board Chair Wally Weitz told a reporter with The Carletonian last week, ‘The trustees are absolutely on the students’ side, both in concern about climate change, and in general, as we all try to make Carleton a great and accessible college.’”