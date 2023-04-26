Carleton College seniors Beck Woollen and Jeremy Fleishacker stand with campus manager of energy Rob Hanson in the sub-basement of Anderson Hall backed by the newly installed geothermal units. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)
To help explain how Carleton College hopes to be carbon free by 2050, two of the college’s sustainability interns, Jeremy Fleishacker and Beck Woollen presented PowerPoint slides on the steps taken to advance Carleton’s geothermal system.
The talks were delivered and the tours were conducted on Saturday morning to mark the college’s sustainability efforts on Earth Day.
Seniors Fleishacker and Woollen discussed how Carleton’s clean energy journey began with construction of our two wind turbines, which were installed in 2004 and 2011, put the college on a path to consuming carbon-free electricity. With visual photos and graphs, they explained how the need to drive down carbon emissions lead to finding low carbon ways to serve the college’s intense winter heating loads.
The pair explained how huge gains were made to address that issue by transitioning Carleton’s district heating system from steam distribution to low temperature (120 F) hot water tied to a geothermal heat pump and three geothermal bore fields.
The last time Carleton College made a major shift in its campus utilities was over 100 years ago with construction of the central plant in 1910. Before that, each individual building was heated by a coal furnace and open fireplaces. In 2021, more than a century after the central plant was constructed, the college completed its utility plan for the next 100 years.
According to the college’s sustainability website, all of these efforts align with concepts outlined in Carleton’s 2011 Climate Action Plan which is the guiding document for Carleton’s goal to be a carbon neutral campus by the year 2050.
“Our new utility system incorporates four forms of renewable energy — wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, and geothermal — and is flexible enough to take advantage of future advancements in renewable energy technologies,” said Rob Hanson, Carleton manager of energy. “With our cutting edge geothermal system we have reduced 68% of our scope one and two emissions.”