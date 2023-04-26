To help explain how Carleton College hopes to be carbon free by 2050, two of the college’s sustainability interns, Jeremy Fleishacker and Beck Woollen presented PowerPoint slides on the steps taken to advance Carleton’s geothermal system.

Carleton College seniors Beck Woollen and Jeremy Fleishacker stand with campus manager of energy Rob Hanson in the sub-basement of Anderson Hall backed by the newly installed geothermal units. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)
New geothermal units are helping to reduce Carleton College’s carbon footprint.
Community members toured the geothermal units Saturday morning as part of an Earth Day sustainability program.
To date, Carleton College has spent $40 million in its effort to become carbon free by 2050.
At right: On Earth Day, community members had the opportunity to tour the sub-basement of Anderson Hall during the 9, 10 and 11 a.m. lectures focusing on Carleton College’s sustainability efforts.

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

