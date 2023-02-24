After nearly a decade of not touring, the the Carleton College Choir and Chamber Choir will be heading to Wisconsin and Illinois in March to perform at architecturally significant venues Madison, Chicago, and Evanston.

The Carleton College Choir and Chamber Choir pose for their official portrait inside Kracum Performance Hall at the Weitz Center for the Arts at Carleton College. (Photo courtesy of Harry Pound)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

