After nearly a decade of not touring, the the Carleton College Choir and Chamber Choir will be heading to Wisconsin and Illinois in March to perform at architecturally significant venues Madison, Chicago, and Evanston.
Before they board the bus, the 90 students led by Director of Choral Activities Matthew J. Olson, will perform a concert tour send-off here in Northfield on Saturday, March 4 at Kracum Performance Hall at 7 p.m.
Olson, who began his teaching position at Carleton College five years ago charged with rebuilding its imploded choir program, said the choirs today are not only solid and sustainable but flourishing.
"With so much help from invested students, supportive colleagues, and the new music facilities within the Weitz Center for Creativity, the program has grown into two thriving college choirs," he said. "We are slowly and steadily trying to communicate with the region that Carleton indeed has a choir program once again."
Olson said the student singers are excited to get off campus for the first four days of spring break, to perform together, travel together and spend time together.
The choirs will perform an eclectic repertoire of songs that weave together works from diverse genres, styles, and backgrounds ranging from Classical gems, to folk and rock ballads, to contemporary choral compositions, he explained. The choirs will be singing in five languages: German, French, Haitian Creole, English, and Quichua, an Ecuadorean Indigenous language. Nathan Proctor will be the choir's collaborative pianist.
Two particular numbers that will be performed on the tour include a song by a Haitian composer the students met over zoom. "His father wrote the poem honoring, with great hope and optimism, those who seek peace and justice amidst hatred and prejudice."
Another noteworthy song set to a Langston Hughes poem was composed by Margaret Bonds, the late Chicago-based composer who was one of the first Black female American classical musicians who was both a pianist and a composer, to break through barriers of racism and sexism to collaborate with leading professional orchestras, including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
In Chicago and Madison, Carleton’s Choirs will also be joined by area high school choirs for a special concert collaboration, said Olson.
In Madison, the choirs will perform at the historic Unitarian Church designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. In Chicago, Fourth Presbyterian Church on Michigan Avenue will host the Carleton choirs. All concerts are free and open to the public.