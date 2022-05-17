While the Minnesota Legislature hasn’t quite completed its 2022 legislative session, the campaign for the incredibly high stakes fall election is set to begin.
The filing period for candidates seeking election to the Legislature opens Tuesday, May 17 and runs through the end of the month. Every seat in the Minnesota House and Senate is on the ballot this year, under district lines redrawn by a special redistricting panel in February.
Minnesota currently has a divided Legislature, with Republicans controlling the Minnesota Senate and DFLers the House as well as the Governor’s Mansion. Only once in the past 30 years has the same party enjoyed total control of the Legislature and Governor’s Mansion.
At the state level, divided government has become increasingly rare, as the country has polarized. Deep policy divides between the parties have also led to a lack of momentum on issues from taxes to public safety to education during this spring’s session.
While compromises in several key areas could be reached before the end of session, many of the boldest reforms proposed by both sides will likely have to wait until after November, when both DFLers and Republicans hope they’ll return to St. Paul with a stronger hand.
Having voted for every Democratic Presidential candidate since Jimmy Carter, Minnesota has a DFL lean that’s proven hard to shake. Republicans have high hopes that this will be the year they can do it, as voters concerned with inflation and crime sour on President Joe Biden.
Like the rest of the country, Minnesota has seen internal polarization. Twin Cities suburbs, which used to regularly elect Republicans, have now become DFL strongholds, while DFLers now struggle to get elected in Greater Minnesota, outside of college towns and Rochester.
The result is legislative elections that are as hotly contested as they ever have been, with fewer districts than ever before seen as truly competitive. In south central Minnesota, most districts are Republican held, and it’s almost certain to stay that way, even if Democrats have an unexpectedly strong election.
District 18A
One of the exceptions is in District 18A, which covers all of Nicollet County and a small piece of Le Sueur County, including Kasota. It’s a carbon copy of District 19A from the previous political map, where Rep. Susan Akland, R-St. Peter, beat incumbent DFLer Jeff Brand by just 108 votes in 2020.
With a mix of a liberal leaning college town in St. Peter and Republican rural areas to the west of it, District 19A has the makings of a classic, polarized battleground. While Akland is the first Republican to hold the legislative seat in a decade and a half, it voted for President Donald J. Trump in 2016 before swinging back to Biden in 2020.
Akland was one of just a handful of Republican legislators who were able to win their seats, even though their district voted for Biden. In fact, District 19A voted for Sen. Tina Smith, State Sen. Nick Frentz, and First Congressional District candidate Dan Feehan, as well, making Akland the only Republican candidate to win it.
As a member of the minority party in the House, Akland’s influence has been limited. She said that 2021 was a particularly difficult time to join the Legislature, given how the pandemic made it difficult to build relationships with colleagues and hold meetings, discussions and debate.
If her party is able to retake the majority in the House, Akland looks forward to working on a bigger agenda, much of which Republicans have outlined this year. That includes significant, permanent tax relief, additional funds for law enforcement recruitment and retention, and legislation to increase parental input in schools.
Brand is seeking a rematch, touting his record of bipartisan accomplishment in St. Paul. During his term in St. Paul, the former legislator boasted that he was able to get 13 bills passed into law through the divided Legislature by working across the aisle.
If returned to St. Paul, Brand said he would focus on a variety of issues, including public safety, increasing the supply of affordable housing, cleaning up the state’s lakes and rivers, and providing additional funding to cities, schools and counties to help keep property taxes lower.
“There's a lot of work left to do at the Legislature,” he said. “We need someone who represents the district and can work with people to get things done.”
District 58A
After years of local gains for their party, Republicans hoping to use favorable political headwinds to retake the Minnesota House have just one local DFL-held seat to target, the Northfield-area district currently held by Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield.
Previously numbered 20B, the successor to Lippert’s district is now 58A. The redrawn district stretches to the north and west of Northfield towards New Prague, while its predecessor went directly west from Northfield and over to Montgomery.
The new district is slightly more favorable to the DFL, with Biden’s vote share rising by about 1.5%. It voted just 52.2% for Biden, a similar breakdown to the state as a whole, and Lippert isn’t running again, giving Republican Gary Bruggenthies hope that he could flip the district.
Bruggenthies is a longtime accountant who worked for more than two decades with the Scott County Highway Department. He brings local government experience to the table as well, having served as Treasurer of Wheatland Township.
Now that he’s retiring from Scott County, Bruggenthies says he is prepared to go “all-in” as a full time candidate, and if elected as a legislator. He said he wants to set an example of public service and that he believes a Republican legislature could deliver needed change.
“Apathy is the enemy,” he said. “Too many people are sitting on the sidelines.”
If elected, Bruggenthies said he would seek to restrict the Governor’s emergency powers, which he and other Republicans have argued were overused during the pandemic. He also pledged to support law enforcement and focus on “election integrity” efforts, claiming that “we’re still trying to figure out if fraud happened in the last election.”
Defending the seat for the DFL will be Kristi Pursell, a first-time candidate who has served as executive director of Clean River Partners, previously known as Cannon River Watershed Partnership, for the last five years.
Founded in 1990, Clean River Partners is a Northfield-based nonprofit focused on improving soil and water health throughout the Cannon River Watershed. In order to achieve its aims, the organization works closely with local farmers.
Pursell is sensitive to the perception that the DFL is now largely an urban based party centered around the Twin Cities. She noted that the “F” in DFL stands for farmers, and promised to make sure that rural and agricultural concerns will be heard in St. Paul if she’s elected.
“I know that a lot of folks in Greater Minnesota have not felt valued or engaged by the Democratic Party,” she said. “I want to make sure that people feel like Democrats are listening to them.”
In order to help local farmers, Pursell said she would build on Rep. Lippert’s efforts to secure additional funding for soil and water health. She also pledged to help provide more affordable options for farm families seeking health insurance.
Having kids who are currently enrolled in Elementary School, Pursell is also concerned about education. Noting that Northfield Public Schools was recently forced to make major cuts while the state enjoys a surplus of over $9 billion, she pledged to support additional school funding.
District 18
The region’s other DFL incumbent, State Sen. Nick Frentz of North Mankato, is seeking re-election. He will run in Senate District 18, an almost carbon copy of the current Senate District 19, which voted about 54% for President Biden.
First elected in 2016, Frentz was re-elected in 2020 with nearly 60% of the vote against Republican Elizabeth Bangert. Even though he hasn’t yet been able to serve as part of the majority caucus, Frentz said “he has enjoyed the job of serving the district.”
Currently the lead DFLer on the Senate’s Energy and Utilities Committee, Frentz has been in the center of the state’s conversations around a transition towards greener sources of energy. As one of a few DFLers to still represent a somewhat rural Greater Minnesota district, he also sits on the Senate Agriculture Committee.
If re-elected Frentz said that among his priorities would be education, transportation and public safety. He hopes to see the state share a significant portion of the budget surplus with working Minnesotans in the form of rebates and tax cuts.
Republican Mark Wright will be challenging Frentz for re-election. For more than 20 years, Wright owned his own business, designing and installing vinyl windows and patio doors. He’s now mostly retired but works part-time as a business coach at the Regional Center for Entrepreneurial Facilitation.
Wright felt driven to run by a sense of frustration with the direction of the state. He said that Minnesota needs lower, more business friendly taxes, as well as stronger public safety, public schools that avoid “gender and political” teachings, and “integrity in the voting process.”
Political engagement has been strong this year, Wright said, with Republicans especially enthusiastic about changing the direction of the state and country. He said that wave of enthusiasm has helped his campaign to get traction.
“I would say the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said. “I'm viewed as a serious candidate representing conservative values.”
Unchallenged Republicans
Other races in the area could well see energetic local campaigns, but DFLers will face an uphill battle making inroads into seats that voted heavily for President Trump and Republicans in 2020, in what is expected to be a challenging environment for their party.
Sens. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, and Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, for example, will run for re-election in districts that voted 60% and 64% for President Trump, respectively. Neither candidate is yet facing a DFL challenger.
Sen. Jasinski, who currently serves as Assistant Senate Majority Leader, said that, with more than a third of the Senate set to retire or seek other offices, he could assume additional leadership responsibilities if re-elected.
If that’s the case, he pledged to use that influence to push for lower, more business friendly taxes, as well as additional investment in law enforcement and local roads and bridges. He also promised to continue to support greater parental rights in education.
Jasinski strongly contrasted his vision with that of Gov. Walz and legislative DFLers, who he said had disrespected Greater Minnesotans, pushed for excessive COVID mandates, and sought too much new spending instead of seeking to give the surplus back to taxpayers.
“The governor should be a rural person but he's not supporting what Greater Minnesotans want,” he said.
If re-elected, Sen. Draheim will represent a reconfigured version of his old district, which no longer includes Northfield and instead stretches all the way from Fairmont to Jordan. Draheim said he looks forward to representing many additional rural communities.
Draheim said that voters in his district are particularly concerned about inflation as well as public safety. If re-elected, he said he’d continue his work on the topic of affordability, from housing to health care.
“Everything costs so much now, I don’t know how young families are able to afford it,” he said.
District 58
Northfield has been placed into the new Senate District 58, which stretches north into Scott and Dakota counties. It leans Republican, but not overwhelmingly so, having given Trump 51% of the vote in 2020.
The GOP has nominated Dr. Bill Lieske for the seat. The owner of Lonsdale Chiropractic, Lieske mounted an unsuccessful campaign for Mayor of Lonsdale last year, falling to longtime incumbent Mayor Tim Rud.
The DFL will counter with Clarice Grabeau, a Northfield City Councilor and teacher. A local teacher, Grabeau is deeply concerned by cuts to education and promised to fight for additional funding for the schools. She also said that her district is also much in need of affordable healthcare, childcare and housing.
“I’m running, really, because I care about the community,” she said. “We need more thoughtful, compassionate and reasoned leadership at the Capitol.”
District 19A
The DFL’s candidate in the Faribault area House District 19A, Carolyn Treadway, also brings a strong educational background. A longtime teacher and former School Board member, Treadway is running against Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, on an education heavy platform.
Treadway argued that not only is there simply not enough education funding currently, but that too much education funding is currently coming from local dollars. She argues that without more state funding, lower-income districts like Faribault are at a disadvantage.
“I want to be a voice that says less local responsibility by our taxpayers should be funding our schools instead it should be equitably provided by taxpayers throughout the state,” she said. “A wealthy city should now be able to provide more programming for their students and pay less taxes than what a resource poor community like Faribault does.”
In addition to fully funding the schools, Treadway promised to fight for the interests of local farmers and small businesses at the capitol. A part of that, she said, would be to ease the local and state workforce challenges with additional affordable childcare and workforce housing.
“I want to represent, on behalf of the people of Southern Minnesota, what our farmers and small businesses need,” she said. “Instead there seems to be some effort by particularly members of the Minnesota Senate and others that are attempting to give back to large corporations.”
District 19B
On the other side of the Senate District, in 19B, Rep. John Petersburg is seeking a sixth term at the Capitol. Petersburg would be set to become the chair of the House Transportation Committee if Republicans take back the House.
If re-elected, the Waseca Republican hopes to use his position to secure additional funding for local roads and bridges. Other priorities would include stronger funding and support for law enforcement, robust assistance for schools, and lower taxes for Minnesotans.
“We're collecting more taxes than we need to,” he said.
District 22B
In the reconfigured but still heavily Republican House District 22B, Le Sueur Rep. Brian Pfarr will run for a second term. Pfarr said that if he’s returned to St. Paul, he looks forward to legislating more in person as COVID restrictions continue to dissipate.
From a policy standpoint, Pfarr said that he would continue to push for smaller government and more local control, as well as lowering taxes as has been proposed by Senate Republicans who seek to roughly halve the state’s lowest income tax bracket. He said that more also needs to be done to reduce funding disparities between the Metro and Greater Minnesota.
Pfarr will be challenged by Marcia Stapleton, a clinical social worker and longtime resident of rural Le Sueur County. As a former member of the St. Peter School Board, Stapleton also brings plenty of experience around the topic of education.
Stapleton said that her time as a Clinical Social Worker has shown to her the importance of making affordable, quality health insurance available to more. Too often, she said that families struggle to access care when faced with high premiums and deductibles.
In addition to health care, Stapleton said she would focus on increasing funding for smaller, rural school districts so they can provide more resources for students. And she pledged to work for additional resources to improve soil and water health.
“We need to do something to prevent the erosion from the terrible storms we’ve been having,” she said. “Large amounts of sediment have been flowing into our rivers.”