The Senate District 58 Republican primary that will be decided in the Aug. 9 election is between GOP-endorsed candidate Bill Lieske of Lonsdale and Jake Cordes of Farmington.
There is no incumbent in the newly reconfigured Senate District 58, which includes Farmington, Northfield, Dakota County townships to the south, along with portions of Rice, Scott, and Goodhue counties.
The winner of the primary will face Clarice Grabau, a teacher and Northfield City Council member, who received Democratic Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party endorsement for Senate District 58 at the district convention May 2 in Northfield.
Following are the primary candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Jake Cordes
Age: 31
Family: Bridget Kopp (fiancé)
Occupation: Business development specialist, Finch & Daisy Consulting
Education: Bachelor’s Degree in business administration with an emphasis in leadership and management from the University of St. Thomas
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Farmington Area School Board (elected 2012 and 2016), Farmington Economic Development Authority member (2015-2020), Farmington Area Education Foundation member and vice president (2013-2022), Dew Days Committee co-chair and member (2014-2021), Tiger Fan Club, president (2021-present)
Why should people vote for you?
People should vote for me for a few reasons. First and foremost, I will fight for common sense conservative solutions to the problems that are facing folks in District 58 and across Minnesota. I will work to cut taxes for working families, I will work to defend – not defund – the police to make sure our communities are safe, and I will work to ensure students have access to high quality education options. But to enact those sorts of policies you need to be able to win first, and my experience as a candidate and campaign volunteer puts me in the best position to win the General Election in November.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
As a successful two-time candidate elected to Farmington Area School Board (2012 and 2016), I have a track record of being successful in political campaigns. In addition, I have volunteered on numerous State Senate and State House campaigns, so I know the work involved in a state legislative campaign and I am committed to doing that work in the general election. I can win, and I will win in November.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent doesn’t?
In addition to the above-mentioned successful track record of winning elections and serving in office, I bring a combination of private sector experience in settings ranging from large corporations to small consulting firms. This combination of experience in public and private sector settings shows that I am equipped to work with other legislators to make Minnesota a better place to live, work, and play.
Bill Lieske
Age: 32
Family: My wife is Cassandra and my two daughters are Kalista (4 almost 5) and Lacey (2)
Occupation: Chiropractor
Education: Doctorate of Chiropractic
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Assistant Scoutmaster (past), Board of Old Town Lonsdale group (present), Eagle Scout, member of the Chamber of Commerce in Lonsdale, Lions Club member (past)
Why should people vote for you?
I am about solutions instead of rhetoric. It is easy to talk about the problems we are facing but too much complaining today with little to no action is the problem. I want to focus on solutions. I look at what can be done to make life better for all Minnesotans. I will fight to make the government smaller and more efficient. I will fight to lower taxes. I will return your surplus. I am not a politician, I am a businessman. I am looking to provide solutions over politics.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
As the endorsed Republican I have earned the support of many of the grassroots active members of our communities. By being the endorsed candidate, I have been able to work with other candidates up and down the ticket as a unified team and we are united and working together. The benefit of working with the broader Republican team gives me the advantage of having the support of other candidates to unify our message and work together to make Minnesota better for the people.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent doesn’t?
I am not a politician; I am a family man and business owner. I am not interested in being a career politician or looking for higher office. I am the only candidate that has never voted to raise taxes and I never will. I am running to serve the people, not make a career in politics. I will sponsor legislation creating term limits and I have said from day one of my campaign that I will return the surplus to the people who paid it.