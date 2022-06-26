Ninety-two potential future scientists, technicians, engineers and mathematicians laid foundations at Bridgewater Elementary School last week during Camp Invention's fun, action-packed STEM camp.

happy campers.JPG

On Wednesday morning last week, a group of Camp Invention campers stopped in the Bridgewater Elementary School hallway as they transitioned from one hands-on indoor activity to an outdoor team activity. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

The week-long summer camp is a nationally recognized, nonprofit enrichment program for students from kindergarten to sixth grade. Mark Langevin, a sixth-grade science teacher at Northfield Middle School, is once again the camp's director.

camp2.JPG

Charlotte Flory, an 11th grader at Northfield High School, works with a camper named Holden on a robotic aquatics project that involves making a habitat for a jellyfish. Flory has been involved with Camp Innovation as either a camper or a a student leader, since she was in the fourth grade. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

"This kind of hands-on learning is so different from regular school," Langevin said. "The campers are constantly using their minds to create, to brainstorm, to problem solve and even to fail."

camp7.JPG

Camp Innovation director Mark Langevin has been a sixth grade science teacher at Northfield Middle School for 22 years. He believes the STEM-focused summer enrichment program builds confidence, leadership, teamwork and encourages entrepreneurship. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Langevin said, during the regular school year, students are taught facts, but not necessarily how to use facts in a creative, innovative, and real world way.

camp8.JPG

Teacher Christine Sell, who teaches third grade in Farmington during the school year, helps campers design their own space packs complete with astro arm devices in a class focused on real space exploration technology. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

He explained that the hands-on programming encourages students to explore science, technology. engineering and mathematics using a curricula inspired by some of the world's greatest inventors, most of whom have been inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

camp9.JPG

Camp Innovation teacher Beth Morrell holds a pair of running shoes she wore when she was a sprinter at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

An "Explore" workbook accompanies each of the four hands-on activities that involve experimenting with physics and engineering to build a marble arcade; combining science and art to build their own robotic artist; diving into cutting-edge oceanic research to build a mini fish tank; and discovering real space exploration by creating space creations.

A fifth activity, called camp invention games, takes the campers outdoors for physical exercises that build teamwork, perseverance and resourcefulness with fun relay races and cone drop games.

camp11.JPG

David Bloom demonstrated how the marble run track he designed and built using paper and plastic tubes worked. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Langevin said this is his 11th summer as director of the week-long camp. He said, not only do the elementary age campers benefit from the well-scripted programs, but so do the seven middle school leaders in training, as well as the six high school leadership interns.

camp6.JPG

A camper named Odin explains how the space pack he designed and engineered in class would work when not standing on planet Earth. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Those older students are building friendships while learning how to build a connection through discovery and exploration with younger students, he said.

Elizabeth McCormick, a middle school leader in training, said she was continually amazed at how creative the young campers were.

camp5.JPG

A young camper named Greta shows how her space pack works. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

"I've had a ton of fun working with the kids," said McCormick. "They're so creative, and they have so many ideas. This is exactly what I needed to experience for a week."

Langevin agreed that a week was just the right amount of time for a summer enrichment camp focused on fun, engagement, challenges and inventions.

"This is a great way for them to build nice relationships and explore a variety of topics by experimenting with hands-on projects," he said.

camp10.JPG

Nilson, a student helper, prepared the small motors for the campers who would use them to power their spin art models. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

By the end of camp, after a structured week of challenging projects, Langevin said everyone is mentally and physically exhausted — teachers included.

"Kids need to have a summer break when school ends," he said. "Kids need time to just be kids." 

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments