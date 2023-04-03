...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cannon River AT Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties.
.Melting snow combined with precipitation that fell a couple of days
ago has led to an increase in river levels. With another system
arriving tomorrow and Wednesday, further rises to the levels are
expected, with flood stage being exceeded by early Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Cannon River AT Northfield.
* WHEN...From late tonight to Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College
soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 930 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 896.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 898.0 feet
Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 897.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
898.1 feet on 10/06/2019.
&&
Residents can now place a tree order until April 26 in the city’s annual shade tree sale. Supplies are limited and orders will be taken on a first-come-first-served basis. The City has 210 trees available in 16 species. Trees come in bare root, #5 or #7 containers and are between 4 to 10 feet tall and 3/4 to one inch in trunk diameter. Prices range from $37.95 to $149 per tree.
“With the emerald ash borer in Northfield, it’s important to plant a variety of tree species to ward off any insects or diseases that infect a single species,” said Shelley Evanson, the City of Northfield’s horticulturist.
Trees will be available to pick up at the Streets and Parks Maintenance Facility during the week of May 15. Planting and tree care instructions will be provided to buyers to help their trees thrive.
If you don’t have room on your property or would like to donate a tree, you may donate a tree to a city park. Supplies are limited; sale ends April 26.