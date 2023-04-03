Residents can now place a tree order until April 26 in the city’s annual shade tree sale. Supplies are limited and orders will be taken on a first-come-first-served basis. The City has 210 trees available in 16 species. Trees come in bare root, #5 or #7 containers and are between 4 to 10 feet tall and 3/4 to one inch in trunk diameter. Prices range from $37.95 to $149 per tree.

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

