One idea to make needed operating cost cuts at Northfield Public Schools was posed by Northfield Middle School principal Greg Gelineau at last week's School Board meeting.
Gelineau said that, after researching multiple scenarios, he felt that reducing the school day schedule from seven periods to six periods made the most sense.
Gelineau said he's received 68 responses from his staff, and this option "seemed like the best proposal going forward."
The reduction would mean no study hall and would complicate which two electives could be offered in combinations. He said the proposal would not affect the standard class size of 30, based on an enrollment of 300.
"Scheduling is not a perfect science," said Gelineau. "Our No. 1 priority is that the schedule has to work."
Gelineau gave his presentation to the board after hearing from eighth grader Gunner Johnson, who advocated for maintaining the full slate of middle school athletics, citing the football and wrestling programs in particular, so that his two younger brothers would have the same chance as he did to participate in a team sport.
All board members fired Gelineau with a long series of comments and questions. Jeff Quinnell commented that he'd like to hear from middle school parents and students about what they thought about shortening the school day,
Robert Coleman asked if there was an academic benefit to six, rather than seven, periods. Gelineau answered that he tried to focus on the positive benefits and that perhaps teachers will have more time to work with students as a result.
Corey Butler wondered, since the board would be voting on the proposed budget cuts in less than a month, what specifics did the group need to know regarding the middle school scheduling change.
Jenny Nelson said that she was concerned about the prospect of eliminating study halls. Ben Miller responded via Zoom that as a parent of a seventh grader, saying much of study hall was to complete research for class assignments.
Amy Goerwitz said she wanted clarification about the choice combinations of electives. If reading and writing had been taught separately, but now would be combined, was there an advantage to teaching those skills separately?
"Both are such important skills," she said.
Claudia Gonzalez-George said students would have fewer choices for electives, which might mean Northfield would be moving from a stellar system to an acceptable system.
The School Board will continue to consider that proposed option and others at future meetings.
Activity and transportation fees explored
District financial director Val Mertesdorf presented various options to the board around raising the activity and transportation fees for area families — another option to offsetting operating costs.
She said she had worked closely with representatives at Benjamin Bus, the transportation line serving Northfield students, to arrive at the projected cost analysis.
"This is disheartening," said Matt Hillmann, district superintendent. "I am sorry. We've pulled every community lever available."
Hillmann said Northfield was not the only district across the state to experience a budget shortfall.
"There's no way to say this doesn't stink," he said.