Thursday afternoon's dress rehearsal of act three of Noel Coward's "Hay Fever" was like a pajama party on stage with most of the nine student actors dressed in regal sleep attire befitting an upper class English family in the 1920s.
The durable comedy/farce, "Hay Fever," involves the relationships and rivalries of the Bliss family and their guests during a weekend of unfolding mayhem at a stately English manor home.
The dialog-heavy comedy seemed like a perfect ending to a chaotic year, said Sari Setchell, Northfield High School drama teacher. Especially since the acting troupe had basically five weeks to learn lines, hit cues and perfect their posh British accents.
"We considered doing a drama like "Raisin in the Sun" — which the Guthrie is also producing now — but that felt too heavy for spring," said Setchell. "Since most of the cast put so much time and effort into Rock N' Rock Revival, we wanted to do a shorter production that was fun for the actors and funny to the audience."
Setchell, who began choreographing plays at the high school in 2003, said she has been directing productions since 2008.
She said playwright Noel Coward's fast and sparkling dialog has been a challenge for the actors to learn and memorize, particularly within the intense time frame.
"I've directed two Shakespeare plays, so Coward is not quite as difficult, but the students still need to learn how the words go trippingly over their tongues," she said smiling.
"We like each other, but our characters don't," quipped Braiden Dietz, who plays David Bliss, the patriarch. Rounding out the Bliss family, Ada Gabert Nicholson plays his wife, Judith Bliss, Greta Christopherson plays daughter Sorel Bliss and Calvin Weis plays son Simon Bliss.
"This is the first play I'm in with lines rather than random yelling and singing," said Weis.
Christopherson said she's been channeling her British uncle's accent when she practices her lines. "I had a Cockney accent in "Edwin Drood" so I've had to shift to the posh accent spoken by the Bliss family."
Setchell said most of the time the actors are hitting their British accents beautifully, except occasionally when they start to sound like they're from Liverpool.
"Every once and a while, they'll sound like Paul McCartney and George Harrison," she said.
With the disruption of the pandemic, many of the actors said they felt a bit rusty being back on the main stage. But, because the core group has basically been acting together since Middle School, they've worked on learning their lines together over lunch and breaks between classes before the three-hour afternoon rehearsals.
"We trust each other," said Tea Lear, who plays Myra Arundel. "The play is full of drama and relationships, so when we're not reading lines, we laugh at each other."
Rounding out the case are Mason Vatter, who plays Richard Greatham, Alyssa Schwartz as Jackie Coryton, Erica Jorgensen as Clara, and Kiara Artley, who plays Sandy Tyrell.