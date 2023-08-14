Park art1.jpg

Kate Woodstrup, an art teacher at Bridgewater School, paints one of the traffic barriers in Bridge Square. (Photo courtesy of Tom Nelson)

This summer, a group of local artists have been working on the Artist on Main Street Meet at the River project at locations in downtown Northfield.

Park art2.jpg

Kathy Ness works on beautifying a traffic barrier in Bridge Square last week. (Photo courtesy of Tom Nelson)
Park art3.jpg

Visions of nature adorn this traffic barrier in Bridge Square. (Photo courtesy of Tom Nelson)
  

 

