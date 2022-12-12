...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Blizzard Boxes for Meals of Wheels diners are packed and ready for distribution this winter. (Photo courtesy of Northfield Hospital + Clinics)
NH+C helps Meals on Wheels diners prepare for wintry weather with Blizzard Boxes – a handy stash of food and beverages to tide them over if a winter storm interferes with Meals on Wheels delivery someday this winter.
Klinkhammer Financial Group has sponsored Blizzard Boxes in Northfield since 2018. Each year, the Klinkhammers create and donate around 50 sturdy boxes filled with nutritious goodies including a tuna lunch packet, protein shake, fruit and veggie pouches, fruit grain bars, peanut butter chocolate wafers, mac & cheese, instant oatmeal, coffee and hot chocolate.
Lindsey, Barbara, Joe and Alex Klinkhammer assembled the 2022 Blizzard Boxes, then dropped them off at Northfield Hospital for Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers to deliver on their midday routes.
NH+C will serve over 10,000 Meals on Wheels meals this year . . . plus one to keep on hand just in case.