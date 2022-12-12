2022 Blizzard Boxes donation - Klinkhammer Financial Group and Klinkhammer family.jpg

Lindsey, Barbara, Joe and Alex Klinkhammer assembled the 2022 Blizzard Boxes, for Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers to deliver on their midday routes. (Photo courtesy of Northfield Hospital + Clinics)

NH+C helps Meals on Wheels diners prepare for wintry weather with Blizzard Boxes – a handy stash of food and beverages to tide them over if a winter storm interferes with Meals on Wheels delivery someday this winter.

2022 Blizzard Boxes donation - Klinkhammer Financial Group - bags w caption.jpg

Blizzard Boxes for Meals of Wheels diners are packed and ready for distribution this winter. (Photo courtesy of Northfield Hospital + Clinics)

