The website for St. Dominic’s Church in Northfield contains a listing for weekend mass, as well as Misa de fin Semana, illustrating how the Catholic church offers a variety of services in English or Spanish.
Father Louis Floeder, who speaks both English and Spanish, is now the church’s parochial administrator. He previously was working in Faribault.
Since assuming the head role at Northfield’s Catholic church a month ago, said he’s still trying to figure out the “lay of the land, the state of the union.”
Floeder, who prefers to be called Father Louis, recently turned 30 years old. That’s the same age Jesus was when he officially entered public ministry, he said.
After growing up in Shoreview, a suburb northeast of St. Paul, Fr. Louis attended seminary at the University of St. Thomas and graduated from St. Paul Seminary. He was ordained three and a half years ago.
Now that he has landed at St. Dominic, the Catholic faith community in Northfield, which is part of the Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis, he said he would like to stay.
“After five assignments and a lot of moving around, I would like to be here for six to 12 years,” he said.
Fr. Louis said his goals are to see a second grader head off to college and to marry as many happy couples as possible. He wants to be available to personally see people make God a part of their daily lives.
Floeder said he wants to spend his time in Northfield building relationships, just like Jesus did.
“The first thing Jesus does is call his disciples to be with him,” he said. “I want more people to know and love Jesus.”
‘An inspiration’
Floeder previously was parochial vicar at Divine Mercy Catholic Church and School and for Bethlehem Academy.
“Father Louis was an inspiration to our scholars and staff, said Mindy Reeder, President and Principal of Bethlehem Academy. “He always entered the building with a smile and sought out scholars during lunch to build relationships and encourage them to grow spiritually.”
Others in the Faribault Catholic community had warm comments to share about Fr. Louis.
“Father Louis had a wonderful ability to connect with students, staff and parishioners,” said Regina Ashley, principal of Divine Mercy Catholic School in Faribault. “Students looked forward to seeing him often on the playground and in the lunchroom. His joy-filled spirit was contagious. We were blessed with his presence.”
While he said is grateful for the warm welcome to Northfield, Fr. Louis said he’s always open to dinner invitations.