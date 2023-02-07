The website for St. Dominic's Church in Northfield contains a listing for weekend mass, as well as Misa de fin Semana, illustrating how the Catholic church offers a variety of services in English or Spanish.

Louis Floeder

St. Dominic's Church in Northfield has a new spiritual leader: Father Louis Floeder, seen here in his parish office. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
St. Dominic Church

St. Dominic Church's new leader Father Louis Floeder — who prefers to be called Fr. Louis — said he would like to stay in Northfield long enough to see a "second grader go off to college." (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

