The website for St. Dominic's Church in Northfield contains a listing for weekend mass, as well as Misa de fin Semana, illustrating how the Catholic church offers a variety of services in English or Spanish.
Or bilingual.
Father Louis Floeder, who speaks both English and Spanish, is now the church's parochial administrator. Since assuming the head role at Northfield's Catholic church a month ago, Fr. Floeder said he's still trying to figure out the "lay of the land, the state of the union."
On Dec. 19, Floeder, who prefers to be called Father Louis, turned 30 years old. That's the same age Jesus was when he officially entered public ministry, he said.
After growing up in Shoreview, a suburb northeast of St. Paul, Fr. Louis attended seminary at the University of St. Thomas and graduated from St. Paul Seminary. He was ordained three and a half years ago. After a stint as associate vocation director in the Twin Cities working to vet and place other Catholic seminarians, Fr. Louis said he's glad to be here.
Now that he has landed at St. Dominic, the Catholic faith community in Northfield, which is part of the Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis, he said he would like to stay.
"Northfield is a cute town that smells like cinnamon and chocolate," he said. "After five assignments and a lot of moving around, I would like to be here for six to 12 years."
Fr. Louis said his goals are to see a second grader head off to college and to marry as many happy couples as possible. He wants to be available to personally see people make God a part of their daily lives.
Floeder, who first came to work in Northfield in July, said he got to know the Northfield Public Library really well because he was driving so much between Minneapolis and Northfield while living in Faribault, that he checked out a lot of books on tape to listen to in the car.
His office inside the Spring Street parish office sports three shelves of books, artwork, photos and representations of Catholic saints. There's a photo of Floeder and other midwestern seminarians with Pope Francis at Vatican City in Rome. There are figurines of St. Dominic, St. Therese and St. Rose. There's a drawing of St. Agnes.
Floeder who prefers to be called Fr. Louis, said he wants to spend his time in Northfield building relationships, just like Jesus did.
"The first thing Jesus does is call his disciples to be with him," said Fr. Louis. "I want more people to know and love Jesus."
An inspiration
“Father Louis was an inspiration to our scholars and staff! He always entered the building with a smile and sought out scholars during lunch to build relationships and encourage them to grow spiritually," said Mindy Reeder, President and Principal of Bethlehem Academy.
Others in the Faribault Catholic community had warm comments to share about Fr. Louis.
While he said is grateful for the warm welcome to Northfield, Fr. Louis said he's always open to dinner invitations.
"I love to eat," he said laughing.
When he's not working on church business, Fr. Louis said he likes to take long walks, eat ice cream from Northfield's The Blast, go to the movies and play disc golf.