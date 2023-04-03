The Big Giants 4-H Club is holding its 3rd Annual Baby Supply Drive March 15-April 15.They are collecting baby supplies, household cleaning supplies and feminine hygiene products for the Northfield Community Action Center from residents around the Northfield, Dundas, Dennison areas through April 15th.

The Rice County Big Giants 4-H Club members who helped make signs and wrap boxes for each of our drop box locations, for the Big Giants baby supplies drive, paused for a photo. (Photo courtesy of Rachel Johnson, Key Club leader)

 

