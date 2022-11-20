In this holiday season, Bethel Lutheran Church might provide an example for what unconditional generosity can accomplish. In a span of five weeks, church members collected $64,000 in cash, with an additional $6,000 in pledges, to raise a total of $70,000 earmarked specifically for the Hillcrest housing development.

handing Scott the check.JPG
Homes for God's Children Committee members include from left to right:
Gene Broughton, Dave Detert who hands Scott Wopata, executive director of the Community Action Center a check, Gordon Olson, Linda Bliese, Rolf Kragseth, Bryce Narveson and Dottie Hammer. (Photo courtesy of Dayna Norvold)

