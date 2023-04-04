Growing up in Northfield, Aaron Street learned during school bus tours that the Lyceum was the oldest building in town and was once owned by city founder John North.
Now, Street and his wife Kelly own the historic building that dates back to 1857.
Aaron, a lawyer who runs a legal consulting company and dabbles in historic renovations, and Kelly, a therapist, bought the historic property on Jan. 1.
Barely three months later, Kelly, whose counseling service is called Embrace the Dark and Light Therapy and Coaching, held her first session with a client seated in her bright office, which looks onto a private green space to the north. Kelly said she works with individuals and couples to move them through infertility, infidelity, divorce, and dark times in life.
Aaron will occupy the other private office on the west end.
With 967 square feet, the office complex includes a front lobby with a coat closet, a small restroom, and French doors opening into the back office. The wood floors — which in the 1990s had been painted purple — were carefully restored to a warm blonde.
Kelly choose the yellow gold wall color after conducting some research into period appropriateness. The natural light streaming into the lobby through the long southern windows made the cold March afternoon seem much cozier and more inviting than the actual temperature reading.
“This is the first time it’s been in any condition like this,” said Aaron. “We did a full floor to ceiling restoration, which included heating, cooling, electricity and plumbing.”
Aaron said he was grateful to his father and step-father for being co-general contractors on the extensive restoration project.
Aaron, who is a board member on both the Northfield Preservation Society and the Northfield Historical Society, said he cares a lot about Northfield history. Much of that deep interest stems from tracing his own family heritage, which was such an integral part of the town’s development.
“Seven out of 10 of my great-grandparents’ generation graduated from Carleton,” he said. In some way, shape or form, he said his ancestors had a hand in founding the Northfield Chamber of Commerce, the Community Action Center and the Northfield Arts Guild.
History repeats
According to local historian Susan Hvistendahl, “John Wesley North founded Northfield in 1855 and within a year was holding meetings at the schoolhouse to establish a Lyceum Society for debates, lectures, a reading room and library. By November of 1857, the Lyceum Building at 109 E. 4th St. was built on land provided by North and was home to the society until it waned with the onset of the Civil War.”
Hvistendahl reported that, most recently, the Lyceum Building has been owned by Dr. Elvin Heiberg, Agu and Mary Lukk and then James H. Johnson and Mary Kathleen Fransen.
The historic building once housed a church, a chicken hatchery, the Lyceum Club, which was a gathering place for the community, as well as the site of a debating society, a library and reading room. In later years, it was a private residence and a medical and dental office.
Three generations of dentists practiced there. The Streets said they were pleased to learn that an earlier professional couple who housed the building as an office had also been a therapist and a lawyer like they are.
“History does repeat itself,” he said. “We wanted to proactively make sure that’s true.”
Street, who lived at eight different addresses while growing up in Northfield, thanks to divorcing parents, said when he left to attend the University of Minnesota as an undergraduate and later as a law student, that he “had no intention of coming back.”
But, in 2020, Aaron’s negative attitude about his hometown reversed itself. He explained that he felt compelled to move back to Northfield after a business trip to Chicago.
On the return flight, he listened to audio genealogy interviews, and he was so engaged in the material that he had taken six pages of notes. He realized it was finally the right time to make the move down from the Twin Cities.
“When we landed, I told Kelly we need to move here,” he recalled.
Kelly, who grew up in tiny Finlayson, a town with a population around 300, said she thought Northfield was “a cute place,” so the couple moved here in August 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the Lyceum’s history has been so entwined with the city’s history, the Streets want to erect a historical display of little-seen artifacts that would connect the contemporary office space to its important past, making it seem “relevant and vibrant” to visitors of all ages.
“We want to be deliberate and coordinated in bringing the Lyceum’s history out of the basement and into the community,” said Aaron Street.
Through some periods of neglect and decline, Hvistendahl writes in her book “The Lyceum: Northfield’s Oldest Building,” there “has always been someone who has seen the historic value of Northfield’s oldest building and sought to preserve it for future generations.”