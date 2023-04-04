Growing up in Northfield, Aaron Street learned during school bus tours that the Lyceum was the oldest building in town and was once owned by city founder John North.

lyceum2.JPG

Aaron and Kelly Street stand in the light-filled lobby of their newly renovated office suite at 109 E. 4th Street. Kelly holds a copy of “The Lyceum” written about Northfield’s oldest building by local historian Susan Hvistendahl. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)
lyceum1.JPG

The Lyceum dates from 1857 and is widely recognized as Northfield’s oldest building.
Lyceum4.JPG

Kelly Street, a therapist, sits in her office with windows that look onto a private green space to the north. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
lyceum3.JPG

Over the years, the historic Lyceum building as been a chicken hatchery, a dentist’s office, a town hall, a library and a church. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

