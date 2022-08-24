2022 Faribault Backpack Drive 2

Backpack drives, like the one from Supply Our Children in Faribault, can make a major difference for low-income families in the area. (Photo courtesy of Danette Reistad/Faribault Public Schools)

With the start of school just two weeks away,inflation has made paying for school supplies even more of a burden this year for low income families. Fortunately, local businesses, community leaders and volunteers across the region have pulled together to help.

