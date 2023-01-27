Some writers look for personal connections to their subjects.

Hanel_Rachael color high-res credit Adrianne Mathiowetz.jpg

Author Rachael Hanel's latest book is "Not the Camilla We Knew." (Photo courtesy of University of Minnesota Press)
9781517913458_large.jpg

Rachael Hanel's book explores the mystery of how an ordinary Minnesota girl came to be briefly, one of the most wanted domestic terrorists in the United States. (Photo courtesy of University of Minnesota Press)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments