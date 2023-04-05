Many ardent family history buffs know that genealogy is rarely a straight line, and is more often a long journey peppered with switchbacks.

Finding Clara

Clara Fuller’s story started when she arrived in Cambridge Harbor, Massachusetts in 1638. (Photo courtesy of the author)
Clara Fuller rescanned.jpg

Clara Fuller was born Jan. 29, 1875 in Northfield. (Photo courtesy of the author)
Jeri Fuller Surad Mug

Surad
Image 89 Bk & Wh The Grand Theater Cropped.jpg

The Grand Theater, once owned by Jess Feller and husband Everett Dilley was the site of the “Mock Trial of Frank and Jesse James” in 1997. (Photo courtesy of the author)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments