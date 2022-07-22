The Northfield City Council has propositioned the Northfield School Board to discuss the question of whether to update the athletic facilities at the high school or perhaps build a new ice rink to replace the existing one built in the 1970s. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
After a short break at a July 19 special meeting, Northfield city councilors turned to a problem that has plagued the city for several years, the Northfield Ice Arena.
City Engineer David Bennett explained that the 1970s building was not originally built to be an ice arena. The city basically inherited the facility off Highway 3 on the south side of town.
"The building is outdated, antiquated and has outlived its usefulness," said Bennett.
Recently, the arena's next door neighbor, Aurora Pharmaceutical, approached the city with a proposal to tear down the building and use the land to expand its operations.
Since a local sales tax referendum in 2018 to build a new arena failed with only 44% voting for the proposal, the city has not taken any action to resolve the issue.
That is, until the council voted unanimously to approve a resolution to formally request the Northfield School District to consider adding an indoor ice arena to its list of priorities, as the district considers improvements to high school facilities.
The city and school district will likely have further discussions about the future of the current arena and a potential new arena in the coming months.
