Northfield High School art teacher Katherine Norrie stands in the center of honor art students Tove Sorenson, Lauren Hendrickson, Svec Morrell, Whitney Gray, Jennifer Salinas and Kiara Artley. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Besides a passion for making art, Northfield High School honors art seniors Lauren Hendrickson, Tove Sorenson, Svec Morrell and Kiara Artley, along with juniors Jennifer Salinas and Whitney Gray, all share another love: a deep affection for art teacher Katherine Norrie.
“Miss Norrie is my biggest inspiration for wanting to be an art teacher,” said Hendrickson. “She makes me feel happy, safe and supported. I love her. She’s always there for me.”
Norrie, who has been teaching art at NHS for 23 years, proudly returns her students’ admiration when talking about the art they will be displaying at this year’s annual Arts a la Carte, the school’s chief fundraiser for the arts, which happens this Friday, April 21.
Norrie is co-sponsor of Arts a la Carte with fellow art teacher Carna Hauck.
The event has been helping to raise money for the visual arts, dramatic arts and musical arts for the last 21 years. Tickets for Arts a la Carte are $3 at the door. New this year, said Norrie, will be the $10 ceramic mugs crafted by the art students for sale.
Last year, Norrie said 1,200 people streamed through the doors of Northfield High School for an evening of visual arts demonstrations, musical entertainment and theatrical scenes.
For Artley, previous Arts a la Carte events have afforded her the opportunity to interact with professional local artists and build connection. “I’ve been apprenticed to a potter I met last year,” she said.
Sorenson said she follows two older sisters who had been honors art students. “I wanted to leave my legacy like they did,” she said, referring to the tradition that seniors leave behind a painting in Miss Norrie’s art classroom.
Morrell, who has taken most of the 13 art classes offered by the school, said her booth will have a carnival theme with an underlying message of exploring identity and community. She will be making her 3-D art out of clay.
Salinas said memories is the theme of her booth this year. She plans to display photos and watercolor drawings of her family.
For Gray, her booth will contain her clay teapot animals. “I will have a geko, an elephant and an octopus.”
Like she did last year, Hendrickson said she will be raffling off a fish at her booth. Her theme this year will be “qualities of love,” which is a radical departure from her theme last year which was “I hate art.”
A special evening
For the junior and senior honors art students, the evening is a special recognition of their finished pieces from Norrie’s class. Their artwork, which includes pottery, paintings, collages, mixed media, colored pencils, acrylics, and metalwork, will be on display in booths, but not for sale.
“Seniors will have a chance to sell their works in May when their art moves downtown to the Northfield Arts Guild,” she explained. “The NAG exhibit is a good way for the students to learn about arts commerce since 40% of the proceeds from sales goes to the Guild.”
{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}