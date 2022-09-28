Artour raku firing.jpg

From right, Julie Fakler and Dianne Lockerby remove pieces of their art from a raku kiln Saturday morning as Larry Johnson assists. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

As they placed their ceramic art into a raku kiln and waited for it to heat to 1,850 degrees, a trio of Faribault area artists did not know how their works would come out.

Artour secondary 2.jpg

Minnesota-shaped clay made by Char Johnson await a turn in the raku kiln Saturday. The color of the pieces changed significantly after they were fired. See the completed pieces this weekend at the Paradise Center for the Arts during the Studo Artour. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Artour secondary 3.jpg

A portrait of cats by Julie Fakler awaits removal from the metal bucket in which it was placed as part of the raku technique. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Arttour raku firing 2.jpg

Dianne Lockerby readies pieces for the kiln Saturday outside her rural Faribault residence. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments