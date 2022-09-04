Panelists included Heather Lawrenz, Jessica Prill, Rev. Kristine Holmgren and Julie Fakler, visual arts and education director, Paradise Center for the Arts, Faribault. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Starting a career in art may be daunting for some who need business, marketing and public relations advice, topics that were discussed at the first panel discussion designed for emerging artists. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Calling all emerging writers, filmmakers, and visual artists across Southern Minnesota: if you're struggling with marketing, grant writing, making a living and public awareness, there's a free workshop for you.
The series of artist development workshops kicked off Thursday at the Northfield Arts Guild with a session entitled "Getting your artwork out into the public."
Panelists included Heather Lawrenz, a jewelry-maker and program director at Red Wing Arts; Rev. Kristine Holmgren, a pastor turned playwright who teaches at the Northfield Arts Guild; Jessica Prill, a jewelry-maker and owner of two businesses in downtown Faribault, the Fleur de Lis Gallery and Good Day Coffee, and Julie Fakler, a visual artist and education director at Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault.
May McDowell, a recent Northfield High School graduate, was there to learn all she could about starting a small art business. McDowell, an honors art student, said she was thinking about starting a magazine for film buffs and art enthusiasts.
"There's only so much research you can do on the internet," she said.
She said the panel of art experts, representing a variety of mediums, seemed like they might be able to give her some concrete advice on how to shape her ideas into a useable format that might become a start-up business venture.
Attendees were handed a sheet of pertinent questions as prompts for the questions and answer session. Most of the questions focused on the critical steps to beginning a career as an artist.
One question involved avoiding career pitfalls, while another simply asked for practical financial advice. Another interesting question involved the business end of being an artist versus being the creator and the time spent dedicated to each end of the equation.
The workshop series is a collaboration between the Northfield Arts Guild, Paradise Center for the Arts, Red Wing Arts, and Lanesboro Arts. The series is sponsored by the Southern Minnesota Arts Council. The four-part series continues through May 2023.
The next session on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. will be hosted by Lanesboro Arts and held at the St. Mane Theater, 206 Parkway Ave. N. in Lanesboro. The session will cover "Promoting and marketing your artwork." Panelists include three Northfielders: potter Glynnis Lessing, glass artist Gerie Thelen and musician Cedric Briand, as well as Michael Seiler, a goldsmith and jewelry designer from Lanesboro.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.