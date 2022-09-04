Calling all emerging writers, filmmakers, and visual artists across Southern Minnesota: if you're struggling with marketing, grant writing, making a living and public awareness, there's a free workshop for you.

IMG_9317.JPG

Panelists included Heather Lawrenz, Jessica Prill, Rev. Kristine Holmgren and Julie Fakler, visual arts and education director, Paradise Center for the Arts, Faribault. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

IMG_9317.JPG
IMG_9319.JPG

The lower level of the Northfield Arts Guild overflows with art created at Guild workshops and classes. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_9321.JPG

Starting a career in art may be daunting for some who need business, marketing and public relations advice, topics that were discussed at the first panel discussion designed for emerging artists. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments