In a move meant to enhance biking within the community, the Northfield City Council approved a bikeway on Prairie Street.
The bikeway is expected to be on the east side of Prairie Street from Woodley Street to Jefferson Parkway. It's expected to be similar to the one included in this year’s street reconstruction project.
Councilors David DeLong and Brad Ness voted no during the council's June 2 meeting. In expressing his disapproval of the plan, DeLong said Prairie Street doesn’t need a bikeway, and to him, the $10,000 project wasn’t infrastructure-related. He cautioned fellow councilors that if they keep spending money as if economic conditions were normal, the city could become bankrupt.
DeLong said the project could have waited for a few years after the economy improves. Although he believes the project is desired, it’s not “absolutely necessary” and bike riders can still ride along the street.
“Just because you have it in the checkbook doesn’t mean you should spend it,” he said.
Councilor Clarice Grenier Grabau said she supported the project because it is “fiscally prudent to do so at this time,” and because she wants to support the city’s cycling community.
“Our city’s planning document calls for us to establish and maintain a network of trails that enable cyclists and pedestrians to get around safely,” she said.
To Grabau, the city needs to support non-motorized traffic for environmental reasons and because Northfield is becoming more of a cycling destination.
Ness said he couldn’t support spending the money as the pandemic continues to impact the city’s budget.
In expressing her support for the proposal, Pownell said the project makes sense, noting she believes the price tag is relatively inexpensive.
Public Works Director David Bennett noted that there's a direct link from the bikeway to Meadows Park. He said the project also aligns with Northfield’s Climate Action Plan.
“It provides another north-south connector for biking within the community,” he said. “It provides options for residents on the east side of town.”
City Administrator Ben Martig said he sees a chance for the city to develop an interconnected network by developing the track.
The bikeway installation is part of this year's seal coating project. The entire project, slated to cost $71,000, will coat streets on the east side of town, including Jefferson Parkway, Heywood Street and Creek Lane.