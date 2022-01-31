Henry Albers, Steve Pittman and Ben Bergstrom celebrate the local collaboration between two Northfield staples: Post Consumer Brands and Tanzenwald Brewing Company. The Malt O' Meal cereal, Marshmallow Mateys, was featured in a new winter beer from Tanzenwald. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
After five months of careful experimentation, Tanzenwald Brewery has debuted a new winter brew using Malt O Meal cereal, Hershey chocolates and vanilla beans.
A special Thursday afternoon tapping of the dark and delicious concoction named "Ahoy Matey" attracted a local crowd, many from Post Consumer Brands, eager to witness the first pour from the trigger and taste the liquid treat.
"It's dark, warm and sweet, like a chocolate milk with alcohol," said Steve Pittman, Tanzenwald brewmaster. "It's a perfect stout to sip when it's cold and snowy."
Pittman said Brian Weiss, Post operations lead and a Tanzenwald regular, approached him last fall with the idea of incorporating the Malt-O-Meal Chocolate Marshmallow Mateys cereal into a unique craft beer.
With a small but expert team of Tanzenwald tasters, Pittman said Ahoy Matey was brewed in December.
"Our team is amazed at how Tanzenwald was able to take the Malt-O-Meal Chocolate Marshmallow Mateys cereal we donated and turn it into a delicious beer," said Ben Bergstrom, Post plant director. "I also appreciate our operations lead Brian Weiss’s efforts to make this partnership happen.”
Pittman said the recipe for the new brew, which was carbonated Tuesday, included 80 pounds of Malt O Meal's Chocolate Marshmallow Mateys, 30 pounds of Hershey chocolates and one pound of vanilla beans. The dark beer contains 10.1% alcohol.
"The higher the alcohol, the smaller the glass," said Pittman with a laugh.
Adding bits of the ground cereal around the rim of the glass gave the winter stout a more festive vibe.
When asked about the brew's clever name, Pittman explained that "Ahoy is just an old maritime greeting, just like saying 'Hello.' So, Ahoy Matey essentially means 'Hello, friend.'"
Henry Albers, a lifelong resident of Northfield who has worked at Post Consumer Brands for 30 years, said he loves to see when local businesses generate excitement for their products together.
"It makes me proud to work at Post and the Campbell Mill when I see our team engage in community projects like this," said Albers, senior manufacturing manager Campbell Mill. "It’s my favorite thing to tell people when they ask about my job."