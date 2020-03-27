Local students are gearing up for remote instruction through at least May 4 as the U.S. continues to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Northfield Public Schools start distance learning Tuesday following a previously scheduled teacher workday Monday.
The high school’s distance learning schedule for students is from 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Detailed information is available at bit.ly/2UEH641. For the Middle School, student days begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. That schedule is available at bit.ly/3bwEbkG.Elementary schoolers will start at 9:30 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. That schedule is available at bit.ly/3apf5Eq.
Teachers and administrators have been developing the plan since March 19. Long-distance learning in the first week will focus less on instruction and more on reconnecting with students and modeling in-person learning, ensuring their well-being in the new arrangement.
Like other schools across the country, distance learning is a new frontier for Northfield schools. Although an extraordinarily tough winter brought a number of e-learning days during the 2018-19 school year, those were for less than a week.
Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann said he is “inspired” by the work of school staff, teachers and administrators in handling such a drastic shift during the less than two-week transition process. During this week’s spring break, 30 teachers practiced online meetings to help them adjust to the new reality.
Following Gov. Tim Walz’s March 15 order closing schools until March 29, school administrators built childcare systems for the children of emergency and health care workers at Bridgewater Elementary School within a few days. The district has kept in constant contact with families via the school website, northfieldschools.org/category/covid19/. Schools have been disinfected and cleaned by school custodians.
Hillmann said the district understands the pressure school staff, students and their families are under professionally and personally as the number of COVID-19 cases grows.
Hillmann called for understanding from the district and the public as staff transition to the new arrangement, and added that he doesn’t expect all aspects of distance learning to be perfect at first because it is a learning process. He promised the district will improve in time and gain valuable tools and experiences it can resume in-person classes.
For students without a home internet connection, Charter Spectrum is offering free service for 60 days. To access it, families must connect with the company to request service. Cellular providers like T-Mobile are providing unlimited data to customers, allowing students to turn on a hotspot to allow access. Northfield Public Schools has access to 50 T-Mobile standalone hotspots for those who cannot access the Charter service or use their own cellphone as a hotspot.
Next week, the district will offer free meals to children impacted by school closures. More information is available at bit.ly/3dJc2sO.
Charter schools, St. Dominic Elementary also planning for distance learning
Arcadia and Prairie Creek charter and St. Dominic schools are working with Northfield Public Schools to deliver distance learning through the next five weeks.
Arcadia leaders advised parents to have their children home following spring break so the school can provide distance learning. The school is providing Chromebooks for home use if needed. Anyone with any questions should contact Lstelter@ArcadiaCharterSchool.org.
At Prairie Creek Charter School, teachers in grades K-3 will use See Saw and Google Classroom applications, and fourth- and fifth-grade teachers will use Google Classroom to communicate and deliver content. Teachers will use Zoom to provide face-to-face instruction and interaction with students. Teachers are designing lessons to provide two- to three-hours of student engagement per day to allow for student and family flexibility.
For kindergarten through third-grade students, the school day will last from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fourth- and fifth-graders are in school from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. More plan information is available at bit.ly/3bsXqf2.