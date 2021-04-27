As two solar projects progress through the approval process in Northfield, much debate remains over the necessity and feasibility of transitioning a greater share of the nation’s energy grid to renewable energy sources.
The Northfield Planning Commission earlier this month approved conditional use permits for separate 1-megawatt community solar gardens for MN CSG and DivoCSG 17 LLC 1. Both sites are north of the intersection of Hwy. 19 and 330th St. W, west of Northfield Hospital in Dakota County. There is also the future possibility of a third solar garden being installed in the area.
The Northfield City Council is expected to review the approvals in the coming weeks. City Planner Mikayla Schmidt noted the sites incorporate wildlife corridors to prevent animals from being funneled toward Hwy. 3. The city has requested cover crops, pollinator-friendly grass and barriers be installed.
During an April 15 meeting, Evan Carlson, director of land and legal for Impact Power Solutions, the developer for the MN CSG site, along with an official for the company developing the second solar garden, described the water retention work they said their projects included.
To Carlson, it is “extremely unlikely” that the MN CSG site will be abandoned, noting the 25-year agreement the developers have with Xcel Energy for the Community Solar Program, an initiative allowing subscribers to directly do so through a third-party owned community solar garden in their current or adjacent county.
Developments continue
Renewable energy is seen by many as necessary to combat the impacts of climate change, an issue climate scientists have identified as being caused by human activity.
There are more than 5,800 solar installations in Minnesota, and a recently installed 1.4-acre Northfield Community Solar Garden is the latest of those. Construction on the Northfield community solar garden is set for late spring. In Rice County, another 1-megawatt solar farm was completed in 2019 on a farm east of Faribault.
Access to renewable energy, such as solar, has been increasing. The Minnesota Department of Commerce says the state solar capacity was only at 1 megawatt in 2009, bumping up to 598 megawatts in 2017 and was expected to exceed 1,000 megawatts in 2019. Minnesota could reportedly reach 10% solar energy by 2025 at costs comparable to that of natural gas generation, according to a 2018 Solar Potential Analysis Report.
Technological advancements have made access to solar energy cheaper than years prior. The average price of installed solar was 70% lower in 2018 than it was just eight years prior. Beyond the savings in money, investing in renewable energy, such as solar, is seen as posing environmental benefits alternative to traditional energy sources.
Renewable energy has polled as a popular idea. Data reportedly shows that a majority of Americans desire more wind- and solar-based energy.
The Minnesota House of Representatives recently advanced the Energy and Commerce Budget Bill. The climate and energy piece of the proposal is seen as placing Minnesota on pace to achieve 100% clean energy in the electricity sector by 2040 by improving efficiency goals, strengthening the renewable energy preference, and updating state emissions targets to align with the latest scientific projections.
District 20B Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, was the author of several bill provisions.
“Minnesota is one of the fastest warming states in the nation, but we are not without solutions to this issue,” Lippert added. “By setting a clean fuel standard, Minnesota can become a leader in reducing transportation emissions. Our bill also provides the tools necessary to employ the technologies that can bring energy efficiency to homes throughout the state. We can build the clean energy economy that Minnesotans deserve, and the budget we passed today can set us on that path.”
However, development of solar energy remains controversial in some ways. Last spring, the News profiled the challenges local farmers Tom Sorem and Greg and Matt Langer faced from water runoff they said came from a nearby solar farm. Since the solar farm’s construction in 2017, they said they had requested the city, the companies that owned the solar farm and St. Olaf College — which owns the land on which the solar farm sits — to fix the runoff issue. Problems still persisted, they said.
Questions remain
President Joe Biden recently pledged to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030, a decision expected to lead to a major increase in the prevalence of solar energy. The 50% target would nearly double the nation’s previous commitment. Biden has proposed millions of solar panels — including utility-scale, rooftop and community solar systems — and tens of thousands of wind turbines.
The emissions target, though seen as eagerly awaited by all sides of the climate debate, has proven to be a challenging issue. Republicans contend that the issue has led to job-killing government overreach, while others to Biden’s left say he has not gone far enough to address the threat.
According to the Golden Valley-based conservative think tank American Experiment, the most important and obvious roadblock to introducing more renewable energy is securing the land needed to accommodate the solar and wind generation capacity to meet U.S. energy needs.
American Experiment recently cited a 2019 Natural History Museum in London study that documented “the enormous amounts of metals and rare-earth elements that will have to be mined in order to manufacture the vast amounts of solar panels and wind turbines needed for such a large effort.”
American Experiment noted that $140.3 billion in federal tax incentives will be used between 2010-2019. The organization said feasibility concerns were heightened in a December 2020 study from the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment at Princeton University that found the U.S. could reach net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050 using existing technology and costs historically aligned with energy spending.
However, the Princeton report noted that scenario required covering about 228,000 square miles with renewables, roughly the size of the states of California and Washington combined. American Experiment stated that more than 300 government entities have moved to either reject or resist wind energy projects.