On October 3, 2021 Daryl Budenski was reported as a missing. Mr. Budenski has dementia and authorities are concerned for his welfare. He is 71 years old, is 5’9”, 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses and usually wears a baseball cap. Mr. Budenski is believed to have left his apartment on foot as his bicycle was at home.

The Northfield Police Department continues to follow up on numerous tips and investigate his disappearance. The Northfield Police Department has conducted extensive searches in the Northfield area including the use of canines, drones, volunteers, and law enforcement personnel. The Northfield Police Department has also followed up on tips that have come in from the local area, around the state, and even out of state. None of those tips have resulted in locating Mr. Budenski so far. The Northfield Police Department continues to ask for the public’s help in locating him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daryl Budenski is advised to call the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477 or dial 911.

