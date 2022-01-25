...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Some improvement in wind chills are expected late this morning
and afternoon, but air temperatures will drop into the -20s
tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind
chills are expected to drop to around 40 below across much of
Minnesota, and as cold as 30s below in the metro and across
western Wisconsin.
Another Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight and early
Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the
Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the
Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday
morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low
as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9
AM CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until midnight
CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
On October 3, 2021 Daryl Budenski was reported as a missing. Mr. Budenski has dementia and authorities are concerned for his welfare. He is 71 years old, is 5’9”, 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses and usually wears a baseball cap. Mr. Budenski is believed to have left his apartment on foot as his bicycle was at home.
The Northfield Police Department continues to follow up on numerous tips and investigate his disappearance. The Northfield Police Department has conducted extensive searches in the Northfield area including the use of canines, drones, volunteers, and law enforcement personnel. The Northfield Police Department has also followed up on tips that have come in from the local area, around the state, and even out of state. None of those tips have resulted in locating Mr. Budenski so far. The Northfield Police Department continues to ask for the public’s help in locating him.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daryl Budenski is advised to call the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477 or dial 911.