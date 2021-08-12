Since the Dundas Slumberland’s soft opening July 3 and its grand opening July 25, owner Craig Novacek has heard many customers tell him, “This was a need.”
“It feels good to hear ‘thank you,’" Novacek said.
Along with his wife, Kwin, Novacek came to own the Slumberland now located at 404 Schilling Dr. a year and a half after purchasing the Red Wing store.
Novacek has been involved with the company in a variety of capacities — from sales associate to corporate owner — over the last 15 years. He and Kwin are both from Iowa but now live in Red Wing with their 8-year-old triplets.
“What’s cool is we get the buying power of a really large organization but still provide the locally owned feel and (can) give back locally,” Novacek said. “We actually looked at this location several years ago.”
When purchasing the Red Wing location, Novacek said he liked the idea of opening two stores. The area between Faribault and Northfield was also appealing, he said, especially as more people have moved south of the Twin Cities.
The Dundas Slumberland is unique in that it’s one of only three Slumberlands in the organization that has a “store of the future” concept with a modern and updated facade, Novacek explained. The new Dundas store offers a full-scale furniture selection and offers free shipping to the customer's doorstep and interest free financing.
“We’re happy to be here, and we invite people to stop in even if it’s just to look,” Novacek said.
With a “no-pressure sales environment,” Novacek said Slumberland focuses on making customers happy rather than pressuring them to buy.
One of Slumberland Furniture's programs has already made a local impact. Through the store’s 40 Winks Foundation, the company has donated 40 beds — box springs, mattresses and bed frames — to various nonprofits such as the HOPE Center, Northfield Community Action Center Northfield Union of Youth. As an organization, Novacek said Slumberland has given away 50,000 mattresses as part of its 40 Winks Foundation.
“That’s something we’re really proud of and we want the public to know,” Novacek said.
Looking ahead, Novacek said he plans to become involved with the Northfield Chamber of Commerce and athletic booster clubs as well as participate in local volunteer opportunities. Red Wing will continue being his home base, but the general manager of the Dundas location is his business partner, Tim Sommer.
“We love working here; I love that Slumberland is in town,” said Barbara Carozza of Northfield, a sales associate. “It’s very family-oriented, and we have great owners that are very supportive.”
Added Sales Associate Taylor Freeman of Northfield: “From the interactions I’ve had around town, people seem really excited we’re here.”