Two more people have filed for election to the Northfield School Board in November.
Karen Jensen and Eric Lundin announced their candidacies Thursday for four open spots on the School Board. In doing so, they join fellow challengers Corey Butler, Robert Coleman and Claudia Gonzalez-George. Incumbents Amy Goerwitz and Noel Stratmoen have also filed. School Board members Ellen Iverson and Rob Hardy have announced they will not seek reelection this year.
Lundin
Lundin is a proponent of a new Northfield High School building and supports seeking a levy to do so. He said he became aware of the need for a new High School while spending time within the current building. To him, the High School building is outdated and would cost too much to renovate. He views constructing a new Northfield High School building as a good investment, because it would last for the next 60-80 years.
“There’s so much more that high schools need to give kids the education they deserve,” he said.
Northfield voters in 2017 rejected bonding for a new High School building and Greenvale Park Elementary School with 56.13% of the vote. The following year, voters approved financing building improvements in the district, including the new Greenvale Park school expected to be completed by this fall.
Lundin said he also wants to ensure students and teachers are sufficiently provided for during COVID-19. He expressed a particular interest in making sure the Northfield Area Learning Center, based on the relatively high number of students who have diverse needs, has the needed resources to continue growing. He suggested the ALC possibly hire a social worker to support students.
Lundin, who has been a Rice County Social Services outpatient psychologist working with adolescents for 31 years, has also spent eight years on the Healthy Community Initiative Board, approximately six years as a member of a school supply nonprofit in Faribault, 11 years on the Habitat for Humanity Family Selection Committee and six years as a board member on the Northfield Tenants Association. Also, he is on the Rice County Treatment Court team, has been a volunteer high school/middle school tennis coach and teaches private lessons.
Lundin, who cited those experiences as qualifications, said his passion for education has been forged through the quality education his two children experienced in Northfield Public Schools. He said he wants to ensure that tradition continues.
Lundin, who has lived in Northfield since 1986, said he also opted to run for the School Board because he thought it was “his time to step up and help the community.” Lundin called himself a "consensus-builder," who will listen to everyone's views.
To Lundin, the district must make sure that everyone stays safe and the needs of teachers are listened to during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he supported Gov. Tim Walz's decision last week to place more of the decision to reopen in-person instruction on factors relating to COVID-19 transmission rates. Even if school districts have a transmission rate that qualifies for a hybrid option of in-person and distance learning, the districts can still opt for a more restrictive learning format. They cannot decide to loosen restrictions beyond those guidelines.
Jensen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Election filing is open until 5 p.m. Tuesday in the district office, 1400 Division St., Northfield. An affidavit of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and the $2 filing fee paid prior to the deadline. Candidates should contact Anita Aase at 507-663-0629 to arrange an appointment to file. Candidates may also file electronically or mail their affidavit of candidacy, with the filing fee, to Northfield Public Schools, District Office, C/O Anita Aase, 1400 Division St. SE, Northfield, MN 55057.