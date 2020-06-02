Matt Little
Sen. Matt Little, DFL-Lakeville, is running for re-election in Minnesota’s 58th District. The seat, which covers southern Dakota County, is expected to be a key battleground for Senate control this fall.
First elected in 2016, Little’s victory was regarded as something of an upset, as the district voted for President Donald Trump and other Republican candidates. At the same time, Republicans captured just enough seats to win a bare 34-33 majority in the Senate.
Though he’s served as a member of the minority, Little says he’s worked hard to deliver for his district. He cited the expansion of Metro Mobility, a public transportation service for the disabled, which added services in Lakeville thanks to funding he helped secure.
In January, in advance of the state’s bonding session, he toured several sites in his district that hope to secure bonding dollars, including Randolph. With septic systems throughout the town failing, the city has asked the state for help building a wastewater treatment facility.
Little cited other priorities that are more likely to be fulfilled if the DFL succeeds in wrestling Senate control away from Republicans this fall, including universal background checks and a Minnesotacare buy-in.
Zach Duckworth
Little is likely to face a strenuous challenge from Republican Zach Duckworth, a local real estate agent, volunteer firefighter and member of the Minnesota Army National Guard.
Like Little, who served four years as mayor, Duckworth comes to the race with political experience at the local level. Elected to the Lakeville School Board in 2018, he was quickly elevated to serve as its chair.
Duckworth joined the Guard at the age of 17 before enrolling at the University of St. Thomas. Shortly after graduation, he deployed to the middle east. Over his 15 years in the guard, he’s returned on several occasions, earning a bronze star medal for his service.
If he’s elected to the Senate, Duckworth said that strengthening the state’s education system would be a top priority of his. He particularly highlighted the importance of boosting special education programs, which many districts across the state struggle to fund and staff.
“We need to make sure we’re providing the best quality education to our kids,” he said. “There’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”
Duckworth said he’s running less against Little or the DFL leadership and more on a pledge to tirelessly serve the district as a “servant leader.” If elected, he promised to work with Republicans and DFLers to solve the state’s challenges.
“It’s important to have someone who can foster great working relationship with leaders of both parties, including both of our Representatives in the district (Reps. Jon Koznick and Pat Garofalo), to work on projects in our community,” he said.
Pat Garofalo
In House District 58A, longtime Rep. Pat Garofalo will be the man to beat. The popular legislator was first elected to the legislature in 2004 and has been comfortably re-elected every two years since.
Garofalo is a longtime resident of the area who grew up in Lakeville, graduated from High School in Rosemount and now lives in Farmington. A graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato, he works as a network engineer.
Garofalo served as the Chair of the House Energy Committee until Republicans lost their majority in 2018. In that role, he prioritized diversifying the state’s energy supply and lowering costs. He’s a staunch critic of DFL proposals to move the state towards clean energy, viewing them as likely to lead to higher taxes and costs.
A staunch fiscal conservative, Garofalo has long been a critic of the state’s spending habits and pushed hard to lower taxes. However, he’s been supportive of funding for infrastructure, education and efforts to tackle drug abuse and the opioid epidemic.
Garofalo said that the state is in a unique and difficult spot because of the opioid pandemic. If re-elected, he promised to stick to his fiscally conservative approach, arguing it offers the state the best chance to recover from the pandemic-induced economic collapse.
“We’re in a tough spot right now,” he said. “The focus needs to be on helping the economy to rebound, getting people back to work, balancing the budget and trying to keep money in people’s pockets.”
Sara Wolf
For their part, DFLers have endorsed a Minnesota native and Farmington resident of nearly 20 years. Sara Wolf works for the Minnesota Department of Education as a corrective action specialist, helping districts to comply with the requirements for special education programs.
Before her current position Wolf was a classroom teacher, first teaching social studies before shifting to special ed, which has one of the largest teacher shortages of any subject. Wolf said that if elected, she would hope to become a leader on education policy at the capitol.
“We have to make sure our districts are getting the funds they need to meet the diverse needs of learners,” she said. “We also need to boost resources for staff, so that school districts can recruit and retain high quality teachers.”
Education is far from the only issue Wolf is running on. She said that the largely rural district needs an Representative who will push to expand rural broadband, strengthen farm safety protections and push for action on climate change.
Wolf said she decided to get in the race because she believes that the voices of too many of the district’s residents are not being heard at the capitol. Criticizing the increasingly partisan state of politics at the capitol, she promised to work across partisan lines to get things done.
Wolf is likely to have her work cut out for her in the traditionally Republican district. In 2018, Garofalo won re-election to an eighth term with 59% of the vote, despite a nationwide “blue wave” which saw the DFL gain 18 seats to gain a 75-59 majority in the state House.