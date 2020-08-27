Foul play is reportedly not suspected in the e-bicycle crash last week that killed a Northfield man, according to Northfield police.
Allen J. Hanson, 65, died Aug. 18 after sustaining head injuries the previous evening from the crash at the intersection of Greenvale Avenue and Water Street. Preliminary autopsy reports and the cause of death have not been released.
Police responded to a report of a man down on the roadway at 5:24 p.m. Aug. 17. Responding officers reportedly found Hanson on the ground next to the electric bicycle.
According to police, Hanson “had obvious signs of head trauma, and had not been wearing a helmet.” No damage was reported to the bicycle.
Northfield Ambulance and Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Services assisted in providing first aid to Hanson. He was initially taken to Northfield Hospital and Clinics before being airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Northfield police have been investigating the crash in cooperation with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.