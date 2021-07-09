Well-known artist Adam Turman understands the scope of his work.
The Twin Cities-based artist, muralist and screen printer was busy Wednesday, working on a substantial art project consisting of 16 murals on the four underpasses at the intersection of Hwy. 246 and Jefferson Parkway.
Though the project is one of the most challenging he's undertaken, he's driven by the joy he feels and his hope that his work provides peace for those who walk through the underpasses.
Turman is working on a $43,000 city contract, funded by the 1% portion of street reconstruction projects Northfield allocates for art work. The project is taking place after the completion of the Hwy. 246/Jefferson Parkway roundabout project, which includes the underpasses. Each of the four tunnels will include art intended to represent Northfield-area biomes: One has flowers as an ode to the local prairie; another includes downtown Northfield to signify the Cannon River; a third features the iconic waterfall and walking bridge at Nerstrand Big Woods State Park; and the fourth includes oak trees and birds for the local oak savanna population.
Turman, who started June 21, is giving himself about six weeks to complete the project, pending weather-related delays.
“It’s a very selfless type of project, where a client hires me to make art for the public, and so it’s not just for them and it’s not just for their brand, it’s for everybody else to see,” he noted. “So I really think it’s one of those things where I get to share what I do not only with the client who hires me but also with everybody who passes through it. It’s awesome.”
Turman said he's flattered that the city chose him as the artist.
“The community’s been awesome,” he said. “They’ve been stopping by and checking up on me.”
‘I just have to make stuff’
A lifelong artist, Turman, now in his mid-40s, has been producing art his entire life. Inspired by “the bold, graphic style of 80s art and comics” he began his professional studio practice in 2003. A University of Minnesota graduate who majored in graphic design, Turman said the sedentary nature of desk work left him yearning for the relatively fast-paced and changing environment of professional art.
“I just have to make stuff, that’s kind of ingrained in me,” he noted. “I realized after being a graphic designer for so many years and working behind a desk that that’s just not enough for me.”
Turman works on at least 50 branded projects per year and does projects for major brands, including Polaris, the Minnesota Lottery and Children’s Minnesota. He also does personal art, including prints.
Turman's art has been seen around the world, including in Canada, through a German company, in Austrian galleries and in Paris with Indian Motorcycle.
Turman sees his Northfield work as an educational opportunity, but also more of a snapshot that sparks interest and produces a positive emotion in those who see it.
“Hopefully it just lightens their day, at least a little bit,” he said. “The idea is the work I do, overall, I don’t want it to necessarily … I want it to enhance someone’s day, to make them smile, make them happy. That’s what the work is all about.”
‘It’s really such a special project’
For Northfield Public Library Director Natalie Draper, the colors Turman is using in his work “are bold and vibrant” and tell an interesting ecological story. She noted the city wants the work to be somewhat open-ended and include scenic depictions of the region’s natural features.
“It’s gorgeous,” she said. “It’s really such a special project.”