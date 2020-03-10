The Northfield Human Rights Commission is requesting the City Council pass a resolution recognizing Northfield as being on Native American land to acknowledge past wrongs perpetrated against Natives.
The council decided to send the proposal back to the Human Rights Commission after the vote to pass a resolution failed by a 2-2 vote due to a conflict over the scope of the proposed message.
Councilor Clarice Grenier Grabou, who was serving as the council leader with Mayor Rhonda Pownell absent, and fellow Councilor Erica Zweifel voted not to send the proposal back to the HRC and instead approve a message. Councilors Brad Ness and David DeLong voted yes.
The council, who only had four members due also to the absences of Councilors Suzie Nakasian and Jessica Peterson White, were presented two options: One a shorter version recommended by St. Olaf and Carleton colleges, the second a longer one.
“We stand on the homelands of the Wahpekute Band of the Dakota Nation. We honor with gratitude the people who have stewarded the land throughout the generations and their ongoing contributions to this region,” the first statement reads. The second statement adds a sentence stating: “We acknowledge the ongoing injustices that we have committed against the Dakota Nation, and we wish to interrupt this legacy, beginning with acts of healing and honest storytelling about this place.”
Zweifel said she supported the longer version because it spells out ongoing injustices against the Dakota nation. To her, a message stating they are occupying native land is not enough. She said they need to speak to injustices to a greater degree.
Ness said he wanted the resolution to remove the reference to “we” and instead say, “have been committed.”
DeLong suggested the city evaluate the language and educational aspect of the subject.
“Send it back and work things out, and bring me along, bring Brad along, bring the city along,” he said.
Ness and DeLong said they supported the first option.
In an address to councilors, former Human Rights Commission Chairwoman Mar Valdecantos said she was approached by St. Olaf and Carleton colleges, institutions evaluating similar proposals. She became aware the statement has been approved by cities and colleges across the country. In Minnesota, the University of Minnesota and Macalester College have passed similar resolutions.
To Valdecantos, the U.S. has “a very difficult history” relating to Native people.
“We’ve been working, doing research on how this applies to our area,” she said.
In a recent speech, the Rev. Jim Bear Jacobs said land acknowledgement should include specific descriptors, bring acknowledgment to people who live here and not shy away from past injustices.
In bringing the resolution forward, the Human Rights Commission stated Northfield was established in 1856, after the Indigenous Wahpekute Band of the Dakota of the region were removed from the land, and the city is seeking to become a more inclusive community.
“Acknowledging the history and people who originally and still do inhabit and steward this land is a step toward telling the full history and healing wrongs committed,” the city states.
The statement may be used at city-hosted ceremonial events and functions. The city sees the resolution as a beginning effort to build and repair relationships with the Wahpekute and other tribal communities.