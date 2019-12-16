A college civil liberties group has flagged St. Olaf College and Carleton College for their free speech codes.
The report, formed by Philadelphia-based Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), released earlier this month, finds St. Olaf’s internet usage policies and Carleton’s IT services and policy against sexually inappropriate conduct restrict student freedom of speech.
The report analyzed written policies at 471 colleges and universities in the U.S. The “red light” ratings the colleges denoted the most restrictive policies. Colleges and universities also received yellow and green ratings for less restrictive standards.
“A clear restriction is one that unambiguously infringes on what is or should be protected expression,” FIRE stated in the report. “In other words, the threat to free speech at a red light institution is obvious on the face of the policy and does not depend on how the policy is applied.”
According to FIRE, although private institutions are not bound to uphold the Constitution, those that promise freedom and debate could be contractually bound to uphold free speech and academic freedom, both outlined in the First Amendment.
The organization’s mission says it wants to sustain and defend freedom of speech, freedom of association, due process, legal equality, religious liberty and sanctity of conscience on colleges and universities.
According to the Star Tribune, FIRE has released similar reports since 2006 and seen the percentage of schools earning a red light decrease each year for the past 12 years. This year, about one-fourth of the schools received the rating. Of the private colleges included in the report, nearly 45% received a red light.
A majority of schools the report included earned a rating for policies deemed less restrictive but still infringing on First Amendment rights.
The Star Tribune noted the report has drawn more attention in recent years as conversations about free speech and student expression on campus have made headlines.
St. Olaf and Carleton have not provided responses to requests for comment.